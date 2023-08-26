Braves poised to make history with five players hitting 30 or more home runs in a single season

Braves Could Make History with Five Players Reaching 30 Home Runs in a Single Season

The Atlanta Braves are on the cusp of making history as they boast the potential to end the season with five players hitting 30 or more home runs. Catcher Sean Murphy and outfielder Eddie Rosario both entered Saturday’s game with 20 home runs this season, and it will be intriguing to see if they can join the ranks of their teammates.

At the top of the leaderboard is Matt Olson, who leads the National League with an impressive 43 home runs. Right behind him are Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies from Curacao, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Marcell Ozuna, each with 28 home runs. With their consistent power hitting, all four players have a realistic chance of reaching the 30-home run milestone during the Braves’ current tour.

If this accomplishment is achieved, the Braves will join the 2019 Minnesota Twins as the only teams in major league history to have five players hit 30 or more home runs in a single season. Interestingly, Eddie Rosario was part of that memorable Twins team, and he expressed his desire to break the record once again.

Before this season, the 1998 Braves held the franchise record with four players hitting 30 or more home runs in one season. The quartet consisted of Andrés Galarraga from Venezuela, Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones from Curacao, and Javy López from Puerto Rico. However, this year’s Braves lineup has the potential to exceed that feat.

While Rosario and Murphy face the challenge of hitting 10 more home runs in the final 35 games of the season to reach 30, it may be difficult as they will not be playing every game down the stretch. Murphy will continue catching duties, while Kevin Pillar is expected to serve as the starting left fielder against certain left-handed starters.

Nonetheless, both Murphy and Rosario have good chances of ending the season with 25 home runs. If one of them achieves this milestone, the Braves will join the 2003 Boston Red Sox and the 2019 Minnesota Twins as the only teams to have had six players hit 25 or more home runs in the same season.

Notably, this season is already historic for the Braves, as it is the first time they have had five players hit 25 or more home runs in a single season. However, the possibility of having six players with 30 or more home runs seems unlikely, unless Rosario’s upcoming four-game series at Dodger Stadium proves to be a major turning point.

When asked about his recent success against the San Francisco Giants, Rosario playfully suggested that the Braves’ opponents are simply unfortunate to face him when he is performing at his best. With this kind of confidence and determination, Rosario could be the key to unlocking the historic achievement that the Braves are aiming for.

As the season draws to a close, baseball fans will be eagerly watching to see if the Atlanta Braves can make history and solidify their place in the record books alongside some of the game’s legendary teams.