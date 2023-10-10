Braves Rally with HRs and Double Play to Even NLDS

Braves equalize the NLDS with two HRs and an incredible double play

ATLANTA — In a stunning comeback, the Atlanta Braves turned on their powerful offense just in time to potentially save their season. With an impressive double play to end the game, courtesy of a great catch by outfielder Michael Harris II and a crafty placement by Austin Riley, the Braves showcased their postseason pedigree.

After struggling at the plate for most of the game, the Braves rallied in the sixth inning to secure a remarkable 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series (NLDS). Two-run home runs by Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley proved to be the turning point, tying the series at one game apiece.

“It was really emotional, especially the way we came back,” said d’Arnaud. “That was one of my favorite games in the postseason.”

D’Arnaud stepped up as the starting catcher, replacing Sean Murphy who had been struggling offensively. With a drive into the left field seats in the seventh inning, d’Arnaud revived the Braves’ hopes and brought them within one run.

Riley contributed to the comeback with his home run off Phillies pitcher Jeff Hoffman. This shot landed in the Phillies bullpen, giving the Braves their first lead of the series. Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. scored the first run after being hit by Hoffman’s first pitch out of the bullpen.

Braves manager Brian Snitker praised the perseverance of his players, saying, “They make you fight for 27 outs. They’re never going to stop fighting in the batter’s box.”

The game ended with an incredible play. With Bryce Harper on base for the Phillies, Nick Castellanos hit a ball towards the right-field fence. However, Harris made an incredible jump to catch the ball against the fence. Harper, confused by the play, attempted to retreat to first base, but Harris’s throw to second baseman Ozzie Albies skimmed towards third base. Riley, who was alertly covering, then threw to first to complete the double play.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this double play involving an outfielder was the first of its kind in postseason history.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson addressed Harper’s confusion on the bases, saying, “You usually don’t get past the base. He believed that the ball had hit him (Harris), that he couldn’t catch it. And Harris made a sensational catch. Incredible.”

With the series now tied, the stage is set for a crucial Game 3 in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Individual performances from the game include Dominicans Cristian Pache (2-0) and Johan Rojas (3-0) for the Phillies. For the Braves, Venezuelans Ronald Acuña Jr. went 0-2 but scored two runs, Orlando Arcia went 0-3, Marcell Ozuna went 3-0, and Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario went 2-0.

This thrilling matchup between two powerhouse teams is surely keeping fans at the edge of their seats as the NLDS continues.

