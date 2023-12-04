Home » Braves receive Kelenic, Gonzales and White from SEA for two LDs
The Atlanta Braves have made a major move to bolster their lineup and pitching staff, acquiring outfielder Jarred Kelenic, left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales, and first baseman Evan White from the Seattle Sailors. In exchange, the Sailors will receive pitchers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips.

Kelenic, a former top prospect, had a solid year in 2023, posting a .253/.327/.419 line with 11 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 105 games. Gonzales, a 31-year-old left-hander, is looking to bounce back from a season-ending arm surgery, while White, a Gold Glove winner, brings a strong defensive presence at first base.

In return, the Sailors will receive Kowar, a highly touted prospect who has struggled at the major league level, and Phillips, a promising young player who was Atlanta’s second-round pick in 2022.

The deal addresses the Braves’ needs for a powerful outfield bat in Kelenic and adds depth to their starting rotation with Gonzales. For the Sailors, Kowar and Phillips represent future prospects for their rotation.

This trade comes shortly after Seattle sent Eugenio Suárez to the Diamondbacks, signaling a period of reorganization for the team. The Braves, on the other hand, are making a bold move to bolster their roster and remain competitive in the coming seasons.

