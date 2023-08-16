Home » Braves Shine in Shutout Victory over Struggling Yankees
Braves Shine in Shutout Victory over Struggling Yankees

Atlanta Braves Shut Out New York Yankees, Extend Winning Streak

ATLANTA – In a dominating performance, the Atlanta Braves shut out the New York Yankees with a 5-0 victory on Tuesday night. Bryce Elder showcased his pitching prowess, allowing only one hit in seven innings of play. The Braves’ offense came alive with home runs from Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna.

After a commanding 11-3 win in the first game of the series, the Braves wasted no time attacking Yankees pitcher Luis Severino, who has struggled in first innings all season. Severino couldn’t break the cycle against the Braves, as Ozuna hit a three-run homer in the first inning, extending their streak of consecutive hit-hitting games to 13. This homer also allowed the Braves to tally an impressive 120 runs in the first inning this season, the highest in the league.

The Yankees, currently at the bottom of the AL East, have been struggling, with a disappointing record of 12-22 since July 4. This loss puts them at the .500 mark for the first time since going 15-15.

Bryce Elder, a 24-year-old right-hander, delivered an exceptional performance on the mound. He walked three batters and struck out three to secure his ninth win of the season.

Leading the Braves’ offense were Venezuelan players Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna. Acuña went 5-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Ozuna contributed with a 2-2 performance, scoring a run and driving in three RBIs. Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario also played a solid game, going 3-0 at the plate.

The victory extends the Braves’ winning streak and solidifies their position as a strong contender in the league. With their offense firing on all cylinders and their pitching staff performing at a high level, the Braves look poised for continued success in their pursuit of a playoff spot.

