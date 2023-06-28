Bravo, bravo! Incredible feat of Iga ¦wiątek Tennis

Iga Świątek (1. WTA) started her struggles at the WTA tournament in Bad Homburg in a very good style, which is her first appearance on grass this season. In the first round of the competition, her rival was Tatjana Maria (58th WTA). The Polish woman lost the first set, but later she did not give her opponent much chances and finally won 5:7, 6:2, 6:0.

Iga Świątek equaled Martina Hingis

Świątek won the set to zero for the 15th time this year. Last season, she defeated rivals without losing a game 22 times. Thus, she matched the feat of the legendary Martina Hingis. The Swiss, like now the Polish, won over 15 sets to zero in two consecutive seasons. It took place in 2000-2001. Hingis is a five-time Grand Slam winner and former WTA number one. She ended her career in 2017.

Świątek’s win over Maria was also her 36th match this season. Thus, the Polish woman overtook Aryna Sabalenka (2nd WTA) in this respect. And she will still be able to increase this advantage, because the Belarusian does not take part in the competition in Bad Homburg and will return to the courts only at Wimbledon. Yelena Rybakina (31; 3rd WTA) also has slightly fewer victories on her account. Kazaszka will also play the next match at the upcoming Grand Slam tournament.

Thanks to defeating the German, Świątek advanced to the second round of the tournament. There he will face Jil Teichmann (129th WTA). The meeting will take place on Wednesday around 4:30 pm. This will be the third meeting between these tennis players. In the event of another victory, Świątek will play Leylah Fernandez (96th WTA) or Anna Blinkowa (39th WTA) in the quarterfinals.