Of Salvatore Riggio

The agents intervened to calm the fans and some members of the team would have come down in their defense with the Welsh goalkeeper then held in the police station all night for hitting a policeman. But for the Peruvian team things would have gone differently

An unimaginable hubbub in Madrid between the players of Peru and the Spanish police. A fight broke out and the goalkeeper ended up in the police station until 5 in the morning. Something surreal the story that shook the eve of the friendly between Peru and Morocco, scheduled for March 28 at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

But what happened? The versions, as often in these cases, are opposite. Yesterday evening the Peruvian players, as soon as they arrived at the hotel, were welcomed by about 300 fans, as the Peruvian community is very large in the city. According to the police version, the situation worsened when the fans lit some smoke bombs, but this version is denied by Peru. The agents intervened, infuriating the players, with goalkeeper Pedro Gallese who – again according to the police version – would have hit an officer in the eye, sending him to hospital. And this explains the reason why he was then stopped and taken to the police station. According to the players' version, however, the players were mistaken for fans who had crossed the barriers and were attacked by the policemen. Moments of tension followed the reaction of one of the Peruvian internationals, midfielder Yoshimar Yotun. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was allegedly arrested for assault, and taken to an area police station but then released in the middle of the night "without any charges"

The Peruvian Consulate in Madrid has issued a note of support and support for the goalkeeper of the national team, precisely denying the version of the police. Two other members of the South American delegation were arrested, while the Peruvians say they voluntarily presented themselves to the police. The videos of the fans posted on social media have gone around the web. It should have been a friendly, but the eve was very agitated. And in the hotel where the Morocco, however, a man was arrested for a case of racism. He would have insulted the coach’s national team players Walid Reragui.