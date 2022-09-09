Brazil coach Tite has made official the list of players called up for the double test in September against Tunisia and Ghana, scheduled respectively on the 23rd in Le Havre and on the 27th in Paris.

“Italians”

—

These are two races ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in November, where Brazil is in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. From Tite’s list emerges the call-up of the Roma defender, Roger Ibanez, and of the Juventus defender, Bremer. In attack we see Pedro Guilherme, former Fiorentina and back as a protagonist at Flamengo.