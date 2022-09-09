Home Sports Brazil: Bremer and ibanez, first call-outs for friendlies
Brazil: Bremer and ibanez, first call-outs for friendlies

The Juve defender is on the list of names for the double test at the end of the month against Tunisia and Ghana. Also present for the first time the Romanist Ibanez

Brazil coach Tite has made official the list of players called up for the double test in September against Tunisia and Ghana, scheduled respectively on the 23rd in Le Havre and on the 27th in Paris.

The list

Here are the names. Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson and Weverton.
Difensori: Danilo, A.Sandro, Telles, Bremer, Militão, Ibanez, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva.
Centrocampisti: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, E.Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred and Paquetá.
Forwards: Antony, Cunha, Neymar, Pedro, Rafinha, Firmino, Richarlison, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

“Italians”

These are two races ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in November, where Brazil is in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. From Tite’s list emerges the call-up of the Roma defender, Roger Ibanez, and of the Juventus defender, Bremer. In attack we see Pedro Guilherme, former Fiorentina and back as a protagonist at Flamengo.

