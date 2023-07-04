Home » Brazil fines Neymar 3.3 million for illegal pond – Football
Brazil fines Neymar 3.3 million for illegal pond – Football

Brazil fines Neymar 3.3 million for illegal pond – Football

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, JULY 03 – A prosecutor in Brazil has fined soccer player Neymar $3.3 million for building an artificial lake in his villa on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without the necessary environmental license.

The municipal council of Mangaratiba, a tourist area about 130 kilometers from Rio where the Paris Saint-Germain star has his villa, has issued four fines for “dozens of infringements” detected, including “the execution of works subject to to environmental control without authorisation”, the diversion and use of river waters and “the removal of land and the felling of vegetation without authorisation”.

Neymar has 20 days to appeal the fine. In addition to the lake, a beach is also under construction on the property.

The authorities blocked the works and ordered the cessation of all activities, but Brazilian media reported that Neymar nevertheless organized a party and bathed in the lake.

Neymar, 31, is currently recovering from surgery on his right ankle, which he underwent in Doha in March. The attacker hasn’t played since February and doubts have arisen about his stay at PSG. Neymar bought the villa in Mangaratiba in 2016: a 10,000 square meter property with a helipad, spa and gym. (HANDLE).

