Brazil has started producing strikers again — Sportellate.it

Endrick but not only.

On July 22, 2022, all major Brazilian newspapers and sports sites opened with the same story highlighted. For a few hours, in fact, Palmeiras had formalized the signing of the first professional contract of Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, blocking him for three years and including a 60 million euro release clause in the agreement. Many? Few? Difficult to say, especially when it comes to Brazil, an economically very unstable microcosm, in which prosecutors and investment funds can quickly turn the tables.

And so it seems to have happened in the case of Endrick, whose family – who directly look after his interests – asked for the last word on all the details of the agreement, even before sitting down to negotiate. Palmeiras accepted, just as they had to raise their hands when the father of the green-and-gold talent informed the club that he had chosen Real Madrid as the boy’s future and first European destination. In fact, the news of Endrick’s move to the blancos a few weeks ago, who will not only pay the full amount of the release clause to unlock the transfer, but will also bear 20% – equal to 12 million euros – in taxes on the transfer.

Endrick immediately started in the first of Palmeiras in the new Brasileirão. In 2006, Real Madrid’s next reinforcement, it only takes a few minutes to find his first goal in the league. 💎🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/ofOJ8G7vUe — Andrea Bracco (@apuntobracco) April 16, 2023

An important investment, higher than those made in the past with the purchases of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier. Hoping that Endrick’s path can follow in the footsteps of those of the first two mentioned, Palmeiras will still have the good fortune to enjoy it for another year, or until the boy becomes an adult and can finally fly to Spain. Born in 2006, he made his debut with the first team at the age of fifteen and, seeing him on the pitch, one immediately understands the reasons why Verdão already sees him as a player ready to compete at the top. Endrick is physically overflowing, so unplayable with the same age group that the Paulista club has always used him under age, so as to get him used right away to forge ahead. And he immediately repaid those who trusted him, scoring his first goal in the Brasileirão after a handful of appearances and, recently, he also had the opportunity to make his debut in the Copa Libertadores, becoming one of the cover men of the new generation of Brazilian strikers who blossomed in the last year. The “youngest” goal of the competition also arrived in the cup, recently scored against Barcelona of Guayaquil.

It has been a while, even if it sounds strange, that Brazil have struggled to produce potentially generational offensive players. Indeed, recently, before the explosion of Endrick – that tactically, if he finds the right coach, he can be shaped at will – the most interesting attacker born after 2001 was undoubtedly Kaio Jorge, whose leap to Italy saw him end up somewhat on the sidelines of Juventus also due to a serious injury, admitted and not granted that he would have found space to express himself as in the Santos days. Now, albeit with caution, something seems to be moving. Just the Santos recently launched Marcos Leonardo, owner of Brazil at the Under 20 World Cup. Marcos Leonardo is born in 2003 who, in terms of characteristics, would seem to really have everything to make it. Naturally right-footed, he is used as the central referent of a very technical offensive trident and exploited both behind, fundamental in which however he still has to improve, and in front of goal. Before leaving for the Argentine expedition he had already baptized the Brasileirão with a goal, scored in the match against America Mineiro.

The end of the first half was tense, but what Marcos Leonardo played was A JOKE! Owner of a goal and an assist responsible for Brazil’s classification, so far, for the quarterfinals of the #MundialSub20. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6H79WVJjAo — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) May 31, 2023

Marcos Leonardo’s numbers have obviously not gone unnoticed, considering the long list of European clubs interested in the article. Barcelona, ​​just to name one, could console themselves from Endrick’s disappointment by snatching the center forward from Fish to the competition, made up of important companies such as Benfica, Porto, Atletico Madrid and Valencia. The problem? Obviously the release clause, set at 100 million euros from the beginning of 2023, when the Juventus management made him sign a contract renewal until 2026. In Italy, obviously with much lower figures, there was also talk of Lazio: Sarri would have given the go-ahead for the possible arrival of the Paulista striker, who would initially position himself in the role of deputy Immobile. Less sponsored than the first two, but still with huge horizons ahead, Vitor Roque is the new proposal of Athletico Paranaense, one of the rising clubs of Brazilian football. Born in 2005, he already has about sixty appearances and several heavy goals among professionals, so much so that recently there has been talk of him for a possible call-up to the national team. In addition, he was the great protagonist of the South American under 20 played in winter, where he led Brazil to victory by clinching the top scorer.

Born in the heart of Minas Gerais, Vitor Roque has a very particular footballing history. Despite having grown up in a very supportive Cruzeiro family and having done all his youthful career with the Fox, a year ago – taking advantage of the club’s economic woes – was bought by Athletico and, in a short time, he became a symbol for the Furacao fans. Naturally right-footed, in the last twelve months he has been used as a central striker but also in tandem with another striker.

As evidenced by his heatmap, in fact, it is a mobile element, capable of varying on the whole offensive front, supporting the action and recoiling in the defensive half if the circumstance requires it. At 18, and with a 60 million euro release clause, he would seem ready for Europe. Indeed, it is only a matter of hours before his move to Barcelona becomes official: sources close to the Blaugrana club speak of it as a response to Real Madrid’s Endrick coup, a sort of challenge taken up by buying what, as an alternative to the number 9 of Palmeiras, is considered as the classic wonderkid of marked fate. Barcelona intend to liquidate Athletico entirely, exceeding the figure in the clause with the inclusion of various bonuses, adding a rich contribution in the form of commissions to agents and the footballer’s family. Impossible to say no, especially if the perspective is to go to play in a team where, right away, there is a need for someone able to move effectively under the striker.

Behind this trio of predestined, however, there is an equally interesting undergrowth of talent. Fluminense, which relies on an old expert center forward like German Cano in front, is modeling calmly John Kennedy de Souza, a 19-year-old jewel from the youth sector and with a name that visibly recalls the Yankee sympathies of the family. However, his football story does not start from Rio de Janeiro, but in a small town in Minas Gerais in which he shows off with goals defending the colors of Serrano. When Vasco Da Gama precepts him for an audition, his response is sheared: certainly talented, but unthinkable from a physical point of view. In fact, Kennedy’s muscular development is slow in coming, but Fluminense decides to bet on him anyway, allowing him to move permanently to the Brazilian metropolis. Where, in a short time, he forges ahead to convince Fernando Diniz – one of the most prepared and demanding coaches on the local scene – to give him an opportunity in the first team. In a few months, Petropolis’s talent goes from dominating the Copa San Paolo, the most renowned youth tournament in South America, to concretely helping Ferroviaria – a club for which he played on loan at the beginning of the year, sent there by Diniz to find minutes – to save face, scoring 6 goals in just under 980 minutes played in the Paulistão. The rest came by itself, from the first goal in the Brasileirão to his debut in the Libertadores, accompanied by a nice assist for a teammate.

At the level of features, of Kennedy can be described as a very mobile striker, always in search of space and depth, with levers that allow him to detach the direct opponent in progression and to be pungent in the last sixteen meters of the field. Diniz uses him in tandem with German Cano, an area striker who deals with opening spaces and finalizing, an old-fashioned center forward with whom the 2002 class is proving to have integrated beautifully. He recently extended his contract until 2025 and has Fred, the glory of the club who has just retired from football, his idol. The same Fred who, in 2021, had it in an interview elected to his heir.

The Santos, in addition to Marcos Leonardo, pampers himself Angelo Gabriel. A different player, or at least that’s how Globo Esporte defined it in an interesting focus in which they talked in depth about football, family and the life of this boy who grew up with the weight of some quite demanding combinations. In fact, if you say Santos you can’t help but think of two players who blossomed in Vila Belmiro and capable of going on to dominate in Europe. The first is obviously Neymar, with whom Angelo recently posed for a photo during a visit to the Peixe sports centre. The PSG champion represents a bit of an idol, a model to imitate, even though the two beat diametrically opposite positions on a tactical level on the pitch. Then there is Rodrygo, three years older and, in fact, a footballer who with his departure caused Angelo to explode.

One to watch: Ângelo Gabriel. Santos’ next superstar. 16 years old and already playing for the first team. He made his Copa Libertadores debut last week, aged 16 years, 2 months and 16 days, becoming the youngest Santos player to appear in the competition, surpassing Rodrygo. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/Vu305axlh9 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) March 17, 2021

The comparison with the Real Madrid ace has often been proposed in the last year. Even Santos, on their social channels, brings the two together on a regular basis to celebrate Angelo’s goals. But what type of footballer are we talking about? To begin with, he himself defined himself as a striker, a label which however risks limiting his description too much, because his variety on the center-right of the offensive front leads him to step on several areas of the pitch. Let’s say that, formally, we can speak of him as a right winger skilled in dribbling – he has one of the best data of the championship, to date – physically short, very quick both in tight spaces and when he has the field to attack forward. He doesn’t really like receiving the ball on his feet, rather he becomes uncatchable served on the run, to such an extent that many defenders, to take measures, forcibly resort to systematic fouls. Contractually he is linked to Santos until 2024, he has a release clause of 60 million euros but, contrary to his colleagues, he does not intend to renew. From him will start the new Brazilian contamination of talent in Europe. Obviously, to the tune of millions.