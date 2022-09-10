Original title: Brazil national team roster: Neymar is in good shape, Jesus is not selected

Beijing time on September 10 news, last night the Brazilian national team announced the latest roster: Neymar led, Anthony, Richarlison, Firmino, etc. are listed, Jesus missed the selection.

The international break in September will be Brazil’s final warm-up ahead of the World Cup against Ghana and Tunisia. In the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Brazil will be in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The latest roster of the Brazilian national team:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weaverton (Palmelas)

Defenders: Bremer (Juventus), Militao (Real Madrid), Marchinhos (Paris), Ibáñez (Roma), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Sander Ronaldo (Juventus), Telles (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Paqueta (West Ham), Ribeiro (Flamengo) )

Forwards: Anthony (Manchester United), Firmino (Liverpool), Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Neymar (Paris), Pedro (Flamengo), Rafinha (Barcelona), Richarli Sen (Tottenham), Rodrigo (Real Madrid), Vinicius (Real Madrid)

(Editor: Ronaldinho)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: