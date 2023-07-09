Brazil, president Lula against Ancelotti: “I don’t want him as coach, solve Italy’s problems”

An attack as sensational as it was unexpected. The president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enter with a straight leg on the decision of the Cbfthe Green and Gold Football Federation, to sign Carlo Ancelotti as technical commissioner of the national team starting from 2024, to lead it at least until World Cup 2026. “He was never the coach of Italy. Why doesn’t it solve the problem of Italywho didn’t even play in the last World Cup?” Lula said in an interview with the Brazilian broadcaster Sbtin which he clarified that he prefers a Brazilian to lead Brazil.

In fact, the 77-year-old president explained that he would prefer the he confirms of the current interim coach Fernando Diniz: “I’m a fan of yours, I like yours creativity e personality. It’s a good opportunity and I understand that he will take advantage of it. It is he who command in locker room. In football, a coach has to be in charge of the dressing room for it to work,” Lula added. Who then returned to Ancelotti’s attack: “It’s very easy to lead a team in Europa with eleven players selected. The hard thing is to come here and drive the Corinthians. I would like to see if Ancelotti would do well with Corinthians”.

Ancelotti was announced as new manager of the Brazil at the beginning of the week: he will conclude his contract with the Real Madrid and then to June from next year he will sit on the green and gold bench, wearing for the first time the clothes of the technical commissioner after winning 4 Champions League – no one like him – as a club coach. The culmination of an unparalleled career. Even if now the position taken by President Lula could cause an earthquake. The choice of the Football Federation not to bet on a Brazilian coach, on the other hand, is a strong break with tradition: it has been 60 years since a foreign coach sat on the bench of the most iconic national team in the world.

