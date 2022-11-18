Everyone knows how Brazilian forwards love to touch the ball and do magic with their feet, but not the whole world is governed by talent and popularity. The Tottenham player was called up by Tite’s Brazil but on the frequencies of Ronaldo TV he wanted to tell about his greatest difficulty.

In fact, since 2017 the boy has been trying to get his driving license in England but it seems to be an insurmountable problem. The player revealed the following: “Trying to get my driving license in England, I’m doing driving school. I failed my first theory test. There are 900 questions to study, I studied 200 then I had to go on holiday. So I said let me take this test soon, it will be fine. I did it and I almost passed it. I got a score of 36, you need to get 42 out of 56. The second attempt will be when I finish studying, it’s all in English” .