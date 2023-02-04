The South American country has sunk the ship in a controlled manner, already out of service, despite the contrary opinion of the Prosecutor’s Office and some ministers

Brazil has proceeded this Friday to sink its last aircraft carrier in a controlled mannerthe ‘Sao Paulo’, a ship of French origin that was out of service and that contained 760 tons of asbestos inside.

The shipwreck took place 350 kilometers from the Brazilian coast, in an area with a depth of 5,000 meters, all following security competencies to avoid possible logistical, operational, environmental and economic losses to the Brazilian State, as reported by the Navy in a statement. Likewise, the area selected for the sinking of the aircraft carrier has been selected based on studies carried out by the Navy Hydrography Center and the Admiral Paulo Moreira Institute of Sea Studies, paying special attention to mitigating impacts on public health. The technique used has had the action of divers, who have placed explosives to perforate the hull and increase the flow of water into the ship until it completely sinks, reported ‘Folha de S.Paulo’.

Meanwhile, the sinking of the ship has been the subject of discussions between the Brazilian ministers José Múcio Monteiro (Defense) and Marina Silva (Environment), since the latter defended the thesis of the Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office, which refused to force the sinking by appealing to the environmental risk.

Analyzes carried out by the NGO Shipbreaking Platform on a sister aircraft carrier to Sao Paulo identified 760 tons of asbestos in the ship. Given this, the organization began to question whether, in fact, the helmet sent by Brazil would have the approximately ten tons of toxic substance provided for in the inventory.

The aircraft carrier, in such a dilapidated state that it could barely anchor, was sold in 2021 by the Navy to a Turkish shipyard specializing in shipbreaking, but the Turkish government revoked the authorization for the vessel. After that, the ship left Brazil on August 4, 2022, on a trip that generated protests around the world and that led Greenpeace to monitor it in real time.