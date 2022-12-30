RIO DE JANEIRO. It was news that Brazil had been waiting for for days, it arrived in the midst of the holidays, just before the New Year and two days after the new government of the revived Lula da Silva took office. O Rei leaves after a month-long agony in the oncology department of the Albert Einstein hospital, where he entered on November 29, officially for routine check-ups following the treatment against colon cancer that had taken away two years does. A few days later it was understood that the situation was serious, the news filtered through the clinic that now there was only room for palliative care, the metastases were advancing. It seemed like a twist of fate, Pele fighting for his life right in the middle of the World Cup in Qatar and since then a knot of journalists has formed on a permanent basis outside the hospital. The news came with Brazil suspended between Christmas and Reveilon, with the press attentive to Lula’s moves, with the uncertainties of a country that is changing year and political leadership, leaving behind the highly controversial experience of Jair Bolsonaro. But it’s about Pele, not just any champion and therefore everything logically stopped.

The television channels have interrupted programming, many conductors in the studio have not held back tears and live streams have started, stuffed with the many “crocodiles” already ready for a long time. Countless testimonials from football players, artists, commentators. A long tribute and remembrance that has traveled to the various symbolic places of the King’s life, starting with Santos, his city and his club of all time. For a week at the Vila Belmiro stadium they have prepared two large white tents, it is no secret to anyone that his desire was to be greeted right there, a few steps away from the Atlantic Ocean and from his home in Guaruja, the refuge of a whole life. Logistics is all to be designed and it’s not a little worrying, because Santos is like Rimini, it’s summer here and therefore everything is full. Tens of thousands of fans have poured in front of the stadium, they want to be there to receive him, to welcome him home. Obrigado, thank you, is the word that runs through the souls of 210 million Brazilians, grandparents told parents about him who today do the same with their children. In the homeland of the futebol he has always been considered beyond, above all limits and all records and there will be many footballers, coaches and professionals in the sector who want to pay him homage. Above all Neymar, also a minor from Santos, a friend of the family for years, who ran from Paris to say goodbye.

A Sportv, the main sports broadcaster, are reminded of his American period and an impressive fact, considering the era in which he lived; Pele played in 66 countries and scored at least one goal in 54 different countries. Many of him remember his debut, his incredible protagonism at the age of 17 in the World Cup in Sweden, the youngest of all time to play in a final, to score, to win the trophy. The hospital communicated the exact moment of death, 15.47 local time, due to the blockage of various organs. In September 2021 he underwent surgery to remove the colon tumor, but the disease returned and would also affect several organs. The eldest daughter Keyla was the first to manage communication with the outside world from the Einstein room. At first she denied the seriousness of the situation, then the tone changed and invitations to pray appeared. One by one the other children and grandchildren from around the world also arrived, they wanted to be with him at Christmas, the last Christmas all together. Their photos published on social media have been around the world, their son Edinho holding their hand, that family peace that has been missing for a long time in the life of the King of football. Now they will be the ones to organize the last hug, but it is the whole of Brazil that stops, between the old and the new year, to greet its greatest idol.