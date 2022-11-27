The coach on the eve of the match against Switzerland: “I made a mistake too, I should have taken it off earlier. There are those who play to hurt”. Rodrygo will play in his place. Dani Alves or Militao in ballot to replace Danilo

From our correspondent Sebastiano Vernazza

Tite, coach of Brazil, who will face Switzerland tomorrow in the second day of the group stage, has appealed to Fifa and the referees. Heartfelt words that resemble a critical lunge: “On Neymar, against Serbia, there was a rodeo of fouls. We have to protect the great players, if we want the show. The entrance we talked about (that of Milenkovic, ed.) it wasn’t bad, the player didn’t want to hurt. A previous one, but maybe yes”.

self-criticism — Tite also made a self-criticism: “I didn’t understand how much Neymar was hurt and when I understood it, I replaced him, but I made a mistake. Ney was already crippled when he played for the first goal. I should have changed him sooner And I should have also removed Danilo (the other major injured player in the match against Serbia, ed.)”. Tite did not say who will replace Neymar and Danilo. Neymar’s place should be taken by Rodrygo. Tite praised the young Real Madrid striker: “It seems that he has the ball glued to his foot.”

Danilo’s – the Juve full-back like Neymar suffered a bad ankle sprain – is contested by Eder Militao and Danio Alves. Tite praised both full-backs candidates to play, perhaps he spent a few more words for Dani Alves (“he has great leadership skills”), but did not want to say who will play. Tite then expressed his conviction: “I’m not a doctor, but I’m sure that Neymar and Danilo will return to play in this World Cup.” Marquinhos revealed: “Neymar has such a desire to return that he practically sleeps on the physiotherapy bed.” See also Ghirotto, from the commentary Rai looks the favorites in the eyes: "Carapaz goes, but Bardet ..."

November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 1:35 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

