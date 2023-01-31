Home Sports Brazil, tragedy in minor football: the Vila Maria bus falls off a bridge
Brazil, tragedy in minor football: the Vila Maria bus falls off a bridge

Several died as a result of the accident

A bus carrying players fromSport Club Vila Maria Helena, a humble Brazilian club, fell off a bridge today, causing four deaths (one adult and three minors) and 29 injuries. The bodies have not yet been identified.

The search ended around 7 in the morning due to the condition of the bus, which fell upside down leaving the victims trapped among the wreckage. According to the information transmitted by the PRF, the driver would have lost control of the vehicle. Firefighters said four bodies were initially removed from the wreckage. Of the 29 injured, 24 were taken to the São Salvador hospital, in Além Paraíba.

The São Salvador hospital has informed that two wounded are hospitalized in serious conditions, in intensive care, but no medical bulletin has yet been released. Also according to the hospital, fortunately, most of the people who were on the bus are fine and some have already started to feel better. resigned.

January 30, 2023 (change January 30, 2023 | 7:00 pm)

