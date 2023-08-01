Home » Brazilian Alves will stand trial over alleged sexual assault
Brazilian Alves will stand trial over alleged sexual assault

Alves, who celebrated his 40th birthday in custody in May, was accused by an unnamed woman of groping her in private parts against her will at the end of last December while visiting a Barcelona nightclub. The police arrested the footballer in January.

The court then rejected all requests for bail due to concerns that Alves could flee to Brazil, which does not extradite its citizens to face prosecution. The winner of more than 40 trophies denied wrongdoing for a long time, but in April, in a statement at his own request before an investigating judge in Barcelona, ​​he admitted that he had consensual sexual intercourse with the alleged victim.

Due to the scandal, the player with 126 starts for the national team lost his engagement with the Mexican team UNAM Pumas. Before that, among other things, he won six titles and won the Champions League three times with Barcelona. The former Sevilla or Juventus player also has Olympic gold in his collection.

