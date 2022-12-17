Brazil was eliminated by Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in less than a week, and the star Neymar was criticized for his “one move” after returning home. (Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BrazilIn less than a week after being eliminated by Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the stars of the teamNeymar（Neymar) was criticized for his “one move” after returning to China, and returned to the focus of the media. A few fans even preferred toMessi（Lionel Messi) led byArgentinaTake the championship.

Neymar, who plays for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is rumored to be “totally out of control” after his return to Sao Paulo, according to Brazil’s Folha De Sao Paulo newspaper. The report alleged that after returning to China, he secretly “had a big party” at his sister’s house.

Neymar’s team-mate Antony, who currently plays for Manchester United in the English Premier League, was also rumored to have attended the party, as well as some Brazilian celebrities.

According to the report, although Neymar tried to keep the party low-key and avoid being discovered by the media, his deliberate efforts ended in failure. One of the netizens commented on the Internet: “This guy doesn’t deserve to play for the national team at all. Look at his home team and see how he plays for the Brazilian national team… Did you see Lionel Messi? How well did you play the previous game?”

One person who defended Neymar said: “He feels (Brazil was eliminated) regrettable, but now he can live. He is young, rich and has many reasons to be happy. There is nothing better than a good game. Parties are more healing and pain-relieving.”



Brazil was eliminated in the quarter-finals, and some fans turned to Brazil’s arch-enemy, Argentina, led by soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

few brazilianFans would rather Argentina win the title

The 38-year-old Brazilian man Santos Jr. went to Qatar to cheer for the national team led by star Neymar, but Brazil was eliminated in the quarter-finals. Messi) led the team.

Jose Arnaldo dos Santos Junior, a dentist, said on his return to Sao Paulo, Brazil, “As a football fan, I think Argentina are qualified to win the championship”.

Therefore, during Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia on the 13th, he cheered for Argentina, and now Argentina has tickets to the championship.

Santos Jr. even put on the Argentine blue and white jersey and walked on the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, without “feeling ashamed”. On the day of the championship game, he ignored the old question of who is better, the Brazilian football king Pele or the Argentine football golden boy Diego Maradona, and only supported Argentina to beat France to win the Hercules Cup.

“Argentines love their football team and national team, their national team is determined, and any football lover will support this noble quality,” he said.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni said after the World Cup kicked off that if Argentina didn’t win the title, “I’d rather have another South American team” win it, even Brazil.

However, polls show that only 33% of Brazilians are willing to regard Argentina as their shadow; more than 60% said they do not want Argentina to be crowned champion in the World Cup.

