Break between James Harden and the 76ers, a trade is being worked on. Knicks and Clippers among the affected teams

The NBA market is shaken by the news of the break between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers, when we are now one day away from Free Agency.

Harden exercised his $35.6 million Player Option, now his reps at the 76ers will work on a trade for the 3-time NBA top scorer.

At this point the hypothesis of a return to Houston will certainly resume, but Daryl Morey is a tough nut to crack in negotiations and certainly won’t accept losing the player without receiving compensation.

Among the first teams mentioned are the Los Angeles Clippers -where Harden would form yet another Big 3 attempt with Leonard and George- and the New York Knicks.

The Clippers and Knicks are expected to be among the teams that’ll engage with the Sixers on a potential James Harden trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/GguWgysfNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

JUST IN: James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season – in order for the 10-time All-Star and the 76ers to work together on a trade out of Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2023

