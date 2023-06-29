Home » Break between James Harden and the 76ers, a trade is being worked on. Knicks and Clippers among the affected teams
The NBA market is shaken by the news of the break between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers, when we are now one day away from Free Agency.

Harden exercised his $35.6 million Player Option, now his reps at the 76ers will work on a trade for the 3-time NBA top scorer.

At this point the hypothesis of a return to Houston will certainly resume, but Daryl Morey is a tough nut to crack in negotiations and certainly won’t accept losing the player without receiving compensation.

Among the first teams mentioned are the Los Angeles Clippers -where Harden would form yet another Big 3 attempt with Leonard and George- and the New York Knicks.

