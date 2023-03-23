The ZSC Lions managed the break in game 4 of the playoff quarter-finals against HC Davos thanks to a 3-2 victory after extra time.

Sven Andrighetto became the match winner with the decisive goal in the 5th minute of the 2nd overtime.

The Zurich team leads 3-1 in the series and can secure a place in the semi-finals at home on Friday.

Zug beats the Lakers 3-0 and also earns 3 match pucks.

The 97th shot on goal brought the decision in the Davos ice stadium. It took a devastating bad pass from HCD defender Dominik Egli in the offensive zone for the ZSC Lions to start the final blow in the neck.

Sven Andrighetto grabbed the disc, decided against the cross pass to Justin Azevedo in the 2-on-1 situation and sank the disc in the 5th minute of the 2nd overtime with a full wrist shot to make it 3:2 Corner. A few seconds earlier, Davos had narrowly missed the game winner in the person of Dennis Rasmussen.

Sven Andrighetto gives the ZSC Lions the break in Davos.

Turbulent final phase

The Lions still kept the better end for themselves. After 19-year-old Nicolas Baechler made it 2-1 in the 47th minute, Zurich looked set to win after 60 minutes until shortly before the end. But the HCD didn’t give up and reported back dramatically:

58. Minute: ZSC striker Alexandre Texier swings the disc behind the orphaned HCD goal and can make everything clear in the slot. But Egli throws himself into the shot in extremis and prevents the Empty-Netter to make it 3-1.

ZSC striker Alexandre Texier swings the disc behind the orphaned HCD goal and can make everything clear in the slot. But Egli throws himself into the shot in extremis and prevents the Empty-Netter to make it 3-1. 60. Minute: Davos throws everything forward. Michael Fora crosses the blue line for Leon Bristedt, who with 55 seconds before the end of the 3rd period provides the much-acclaimed equalizer with a bang.

Outstanding goalies

The two goalies contributed a large part to a very attractive game. Both Sandro Aeschlimann (41 saves) and Simon Hrubec (52 saves) showed a par force performance.

The HCD goalie managed the most spectacular rescue operation when, in the 69th minute, he prevented Texier’s overtime winner, who he thought was safe, after a 2-on-1 situation with an extremely strong reflex. In a similar situation in the second overtime, Aeschlimann was then unable to do anything against Andrighetto.

There was also talk of a check by ZSC defender Phil Baltisberger to the head of Joakim Nordström, who, suspected of having a concussion, disappeared into the HCD dressing room in the 9th minute and never came back.

1. Match puck on Friday

Thanks to the victory, the ZSC Lions increased the quarter-finals series to 3:1 and can already close the sack in their home arena on Friday. HCD, for its part, needs a heroic comeback similar to that of a year ago, when it was also able to turn back a 3-0 defeat against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in the playoff quarter-finals.