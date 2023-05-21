Break the game record! Results of 2023 Miyun Ecological Marathon announced-Sports-中工网

Original title: Break the competition record! 2023 Miyun Ecological Marathon Results Released

The 2023 Miyun Ecological Marathon started at 7:30 on May 21st. The total scale of this year’s event is 10,000 people, and there are three events: marathon (3,000 people), half marathon (3,000 people), and mini marathon (4,000 people).

In the whole event, the top three runners in the men’s and women’s marathons all broke the competition record. Kiprotich Kirui (KIPROTICH KIRUI) from Kenya won the championship in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 27 seconds. The previous record was 2 hours, 16 minutes and 55 seconds set by Ethiopian Wendsen Zegeai; Ethiopian women’s player Tadis Zeritu Shawell (TADESE ZERITU SHAWEL) won the women’s championship in 2 hours, 35 minutes and 43 seconds. The previous record was 2 hours, 43 minutes and 45 seconds set by Chinese player Chen Linming. In the half-time event, Chinese players Lan Jiehuai and Chen Linming won the men’s and women’s championships in 1 hour, 12 minutes and 36 seconds and 1 hour, 19 minutes and 17 seconds respectively.

(Headquarters reporter Yang Kai and Wei Yutong)