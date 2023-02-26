Yang Zhonghua, All Media Reporter of Sports Weekly

On February 25th, local time, the 2023 World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) breakdancing first stop Olympic Points Tournament (BfG World Series) ended in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. 17-year-old Chinese contestant Liu Qingyi scored 2-1 in the women’s final. 1 Defeating the world championship champion and currently ranked No. 1 in the world, Japanese player Ami won the championship and started the first shot for the young Chinese breakdancing troupe.

The WDSF Breakdancing Olympic Points Competition (BfG World Series) in Kitakyushu, Japan belongs to the World Series. It is an important event for B-boys and B-girls around the world to obtain Olympic points and impact the Paris Olympics. The competition on this site has brought together many players to sign up for the competition, including many top players in the world. As the first important event that China‘s breakdancing national team participated in after its official establishment, it was also the first scoring match of this year’s Paris Olympics. The Chinese team sent B-Boys Shang Xiaoyu, Qi Xiangyu and Zhang Xinjie, B-Girl (Thunderbolt Girls) 6 main players including Liu Qingyi, Zeng Yingying and Zheng Ziyan played.

On the same day, Liu Qingyi, who is currently ranked 8th in the world and only 17 years old, started from the top 32 and advanced to the quarterfinals with her outstanding and stable performance. Opponent, two-time world champion Ami. Last year, the two had a confrontation in the final of the World Championships. At that time, Liu Qingyi regrettably lost 1-2 and won the runner-up. After half a year, they played against each other again. Liu Qingyi lived up to expectations and finally “revenged” his opponent 2-1. The Chinese breakdancing team has made a good start in the crucial year of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Liu Qingyi once said before the competition that her goal in this Olympic points competition is to get as high a score as possible, and strive to break into the top 8 first. Her slightly modest tone can hardly conceal her confidence, which also comes from her constantly rising results .

In 2021, Liu Qingyi, who participated in the Breakdance World Championships for the first time, ranked ninth, one step away from the top eight, but she ushered in a huge breakthrough in her career the next year. In October last year, Liu Qingyi, who was competing in the World Championships for the second time, broke into the quarter-finals with a record of 6 rounds in the group stage, and finally made it all the way to the runner-up podium, winning the first breakdancing World Championships medal in history for the Chinese team. But this year her breakthrough was far more than that. She successively won the OUTBREAK 2022 breakdancing competition held in the Czech Republic and the World Battle competition held in Portugal, and won two world-class championships in just one year.

At the beginning of January this year, the first breakdancing Chinese national team was formally established, consisting of 4 men and 4 women each. Liu Qingyi was selected through two trials and became a member of this young team. For this newly established national team, the most important task this year will be the World Championships held in Belgium in September and the subsequent Asian Games. Zeng said that the team’s goal is to strive to get a direct spot in the World Championships and Asian Games.

As a new Olympic event, the breakdancing event of the Paris Olympic Games is divided into men’s and women’s groups, each with 16 entries. Each national and regional Olympic committee can have up to 4 athletes (2 men and 2 women) to participate. According to the qualification system for the breakdancing event of the Paris Olympic Games, the men and women champions of the World Championships in September this year will go directly to Paris; tickets.