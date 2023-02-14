Egyptian footballer Mohammed Salah has been a standout player in the Premier League for several years. With his speed, dribbling skills and clinical finishing, Salah has established himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in the world. However, in recent games, fans have noticed a change in his performance and have been asking: what’s going on with Salah? In this article, we look closely at his recent form and what it could mean for the future. According to trusted news from in2bet, Salah’s recent stats have been less impressive than in previous seasons. Whilst he’s still contributing to the team with assists and creating chances, he is scoring at a lesser rate than we have come to expect. This has led many to question whether he is going through a dip in form, or whether there is something more concerning at play.



Whether you’ are a fan of Liverpool or simply a top-class football fan, this is a topic you won’t want to miss.

Salah’s recent stats

Salah’s goal-scoring record has been less impressive in recent games than in previous seasons. Whilst he’s still contributing to the team with assists and creating chances, he’s not scoring as many expect. Why? It could be that teams are now focusing more on him as Liverpool’s main threat, or it could be that he is still finding his form after a long lay-off due to injury. Whatever the cause, Salah is still a critical part of the team, and his presence on the field has been invaluable this season.

Possible reasons for a drop in form

There are several factors that could be contributing to Salah’s recent dip in form. Injuries, for one, can take a toll on the performance of a player. Salah has suffered from a number of niggling injuries this season, which may be affecting his ability to score goals. Additionally, teams have been working hard to shut down Salah and take away his space on the pitch. Finally, there may be some variance in his performance, as all players have ups and downs over a season.

What it means for the future

So, what does Salah’s recent form mean for his future in the Premier League? The truth is, it is impossible to say for sure. However, it is crucial to remember that Salah is still a world-class player and has plenty of time to turn his form around. He has already shown that he can bounce back from dips in form in the past – there is no reason to believe that he manage it again.

In conclusion, whilst Salah’s recent form may be a cause for concern for some fans, we hope he will be able to turn his form around in the future. There is no doubt that he has supreme talent and the drive to do so. Salah is a player to watch in the coming weeks and months as he looks to reclaim his place as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous forwards.

