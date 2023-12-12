Home » breaking latest news coach Zdeněk Zeman was hospitalized for mild ischemia
Sports

breaking latest news coach Zdeněk Zeman was hospitalized for mild ischemia

by admin
breaking latest news coach Zdeněk Zeman was hospitalized for mild ischemia

On Tuesday the Czech football coach Zdeněk Zeman, who currently coaches the Serie C team breaking latest news, was admitted to hospital due to an illness he had during a training session: the doctors diagnosed him with mild transient ischemia, as stated in a use published on the company website.

Zeman is 76 years old, and during his career he has coached many teams, including Lazio, Roma, Napoli and Cagliari. He gained great notoriety and a large group of admirers in the first half of the nineties, coaching Foggia and adopting a recognizable and very offensive style of play, which over the years would be imitated by some colleagues.

According to the note, Zeman’s conditions “are currently good and stable”, but “he will have to be absent for a few days for further investigations of the case”. Consequently, the coach will not be on the bench for the Serie C Italian Cup match that breaking latest news will play in Catania on Wednesday at 8.45pm.

See also  Lilt, breast cancer is back to being the big killer - Medicine

You may also like

The Football Association surprises with the appointment of...

Athletics, four-year disqualification for Abdelwahed for doping

Yannick Noah named captain of the French wheelchair...

the coaches candidates to replace him

Football: Ranieri, ‘Napoli are finding themselves with Mazzarri’...

The return of the long-standing support of Slavia?...

“Luis García connects grand slam and Giants connect...

The Spanish press sees Antwerp’s stunt victory as...

Nick Kyrgios: Australian says he does not want...

Champions League group stage: Dortmund draws with Paris...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy