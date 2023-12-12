On Tuesday the Czech football coach Zdeněk Zeman, who currently coaches the Serie C team breaking latest news, was admitted to hospital due to an illness he had during a training session: the doctors diagnosed him with mild transient ischemia, as stated in a use published on the company website.

Zeman is 76 years old, and during his career he has coached many teams, including Lazio, Roma, Napoli and Cagliari. He gained great notoriety and a large group of admirers in the first half of the nineties, coaching Foggia and adopting a recognizable and very offensive style of play, which over the years would be imitated by some colleagues.

According to the note, Zeman’s conditions “are currently good and stable”, but “he will have to be absent for a few days for further investigations of the case”. Consequently, the coach will not be on the bench for the Serie C Italian Cup match that breaking latest news will play in Catania on Wednesday at 8.45pm.

