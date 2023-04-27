breaking latest news: Hickersberger commits 75s in peace

Hickersberger has been spending a lot of time in Andalusia for years. “The weather here is better for my osteoarthritis.” The Lower Austrian is happy to still be able to enjoy the southern Spanish sun at all, after all he suffered a stroke about five years ago. “I got away with two black eyes. In rehab I saw how it could have turned out – they pushed people who were 20 or 30 years younger in a wheelchair.”

Hickersberger described his current state of health as “appropriate for my age. I don’t want to complain.” He continues to follow Austrian football from Spain – especially Rapid and the national team. His son Thomas works as an assistant for the Hütteldorfers. “I often call him on the phone, but Rapid is not a topic of conversation,” asserted Hickersberger senior. “Firstly because he wouldn’t tell me a word anyway, and secondly because I don’t want to embarrass him and would ask questions about internals.”

Austria, Rapid, ÖFB team, Arabia

Before joining Rapid, Hickersberger looked after Fortuna Düsseldorf (1991) and Vienna Austria (1993-1994), with whom he won the cup. In 2005 he led Rapid to the championship title and the Champions League, which in turn earned him the appointment as team manager for the 2008 home European Championship.

GEPA/Franz Gruber



“I really wanted to take this chance, even if we weren’t able to achieve the goals we had set for ourselves and for the whole of Austria.” The ÖFB selection was eliminated with one point from three group games, and it wasn’t enough for the quarter-finals. “Back then the team wasn’t strong enough to be able to fulfill hopes and wishes.”

Hickersberger could have remained team boss after that, but he preferred to move to the Arab world, where he worked before his ÖFB commitment. Al-Ahli (1995-1997), Arab Contractors (1997-1999), al-Shaab (1999-2000), al-Wasl (2000-2001), al-Ittihad (2001-2002) and al-Wahda (2008- 2013) were the names of the stations, and he also acted twice (1996, 2010) as Bahrain’s national coach.

Bitter 0:1 against Faroe Islands

“I had a great time as a coach,” he said. “Only Landskrona still hurts me today.” Hickersberger’s first team boss era came to an end when the ÖFB selection on September 12, 1990, three months after participating in the World Cup in Italy, in the southern Swedish city against the Faroe Islands with 0: 1 lost. The amateur players from the Sheep Islands, including the goalie with a pointed cap, won their first competitive game ever, Austria’s biggest football embarrassment was perfect. “I still have no explanation for it, although I have thought about it very often and for a very long time. There is also no reasonable explanation for it,” said Hickersberger.

picturedesk.com/TT News Agency/Bent K Rasmussen



The Landskrona disgrace is primarily associated with him. Well-known ÖFB players such as Toni Polster, Andreas Herzog and Michael Konsel were on the pitch in this match. “But that’s okay, totally normal and totally logical. As a team leader, you are responsible.”

Having a successful coaching career after the defeat against the Faroe Islands is almost like rising from the dead, Hickersberger explained. “I wouldn’t have thought it possible immediately after Landskrona.” Hickersberger hasn’t worked as a coach for around ten years now and is no longer looking for a job. “I had a very good time, but at some point it has to end.”

Champion, cup winner and Cordoba hero

Hickersberger also experienced eventful and successful times as a player – he was Austrian champion three times (1969 and 1970 with Austria, 1982 with Rapid) and three cup winners (1967 and 1971 with Austria, 1979 with SSW Innsbruck) and played in the German Bundesliga for Kickers Offenbach (1972-1976) and Fortuna Dusseldorf (1976-1978).

www.picturedesk.com/Ullstein Bild/Horstmüller



Hickersberger also won 39 international matches, his last being a 3-2 win against Germany at the 1978 World Cup in Cordoba. “Hicke” is still proud of his participation in this legendary game. “If you’re still talking about it now, it can’t have been that bad.” Incidentally, Hickersberger also got to know the other side of sporting events, after the end of his playing career he worked as an editor for ORF Teletext and as a newspaper commentator before switching to coaching .