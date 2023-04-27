breaking latest news: Marko also with 80 Red Bull key figures

Among other things, Marko is also considered a sponsor of the Dutch double world champion Max Verstappen. Away from the racetrack, the “doctor”, as Marko is often called, not only in the scene, pursues other passions as an art sponsor and hotelier in Graz. The pragmatic harshness and directness of Marko, who was born in Graz on April 27, 1943, is no coincidence, according to many. Because he immersed himself in motorsport at a time when injury-free racing was more a matter of luck than safety precautions.

Marko had to end his own motorsport career suddenly when he was 29 because of a serious eye injury. On July 2, 1972, at the Grand Prix in Clermont-Ferrand, he was hit so hard on the helmet by a flying stone that his left eye went blind and his promising career came to an end in one fell swoop.

Before that, Marko had come into contact with motorsport early on as a school colleague of the later posthumous world champion Jochen Rindt. Both met at the Pestalozzi High School in Graz and then switched to the Höttl boarding school in Bad Aussee. Under pressure from his parents, Marko completed his law studies with a doctorate, but the fascination surrounding Rindt’s career steered him to motorsport.

Victory in Le Mans as career highlight

After completing his doctorate, Marko started his career as a racing driver with sports car racing, Formula Vee and Formula 3. In July 1971, he reached the high point of his career by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the legendary Porsche 917K, setting a new distance record. In Formula 1, Marko competed in nine races for BRM without scoring any championship points. After the accidental death of his friend Rindt, he was regarded as the greatest red-white-red motorsport hope.

picturedesk/dpa/DPPI



After the fatal accident in France – with a preliminary contract with Ferrari in his pocket – the lawyer started a career as team manager (RSM-Marko-Team), consultant and hotelier. Marko managed, among others, Gerhard Berger, Karl Wendlinger, Alexander Wurz and the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya. Today he owns several properties in Graz, including the Schlossberg and Augarten hotels. “What Helmut Marko likes in cars, he also likes in his hotels: individual set-ups, perfectly coordinated,” is a slogan of his four art hotels.

No “desire” for interviews around the anniversary day

The Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) thanked the “outstanding Styrian” for the “impressive achievements” for his homeland. “He not only significantly shaped and influenced domestic and international motorsport, but also made a name for himself as an important art collector and hotelier. He moves seamlessly between Formula 1, contemporary art and architecturally impressive top hotels,” said Drexler about the honorary citizen of Graz. Marko himself was “neither in the mood nor in the mood” for interviews with the media around his anniversary.

Since 2005, Marko, who lives on the local mountain Plabutsch, likes to work in the forest and keeps fit, has been a motorsport consultant for the red-white-red Formula 1 racing team. Two years earlier he had taken over the management of the RB youth team. As a talent scout, he trained among other F1 drivers such as Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo. One of his protégés was also Sebastian Vettel.

GEPA/Erwin Scheriau



Vettel as Marko’s successor under discussion

The 35-year-old German ended his career as an active racing driver after last season and could soon return to the premier class of motorsport in an advisory capacity. Rumor has it that he may succeed Marko at Red Bull, where Vettel became world champion four times. Marko is currently still flying around the world with the F1 circus, three days after the 80’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place in Baku (Sunday, 1 p.m., live on ORF1).