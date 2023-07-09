Breaking Records: Popovich’s Historic New Contract, Warriors’ Record High, and Thunder’s Summer Triumph

Original title: Popovich’s New Contract, Warriors’ Spending, and Thunder’s Draft Picks Set Difficult-to-Break Records

3 Major Difficulties to Break! Popovich’s New Contract Enters History, Warriors Hit Record High, Thunder Become Winner

The NBA offseason has seen teams making upgrades and reinforcing their lineups, but it has also witnessed the birth of some historical records that are difficult to break. Three records, in particular, stand out: the new contract of San Antonio Spurs coach Popovich, the extravagant spending by the Golden State Warriors, and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s acquisition of numerous draft picks.

Firstly, the San Antonio Spurs made headlines with their veteran team selecting highly sought-after rookie Lang Wenbanyama. They wasted no time in renewing head coach Popovich’s contract, aiming to mold Wenbanyama into an upgraded version of Tim Duncan. The Spurs provided Popovich with a five-year contract extension worth $80 million, making him the highest-paid head coach in NBA history. Previously, the Detroit Pistons set a record by offering coach Monty Williams a six-year contract worth $78.5 million. However, in just two months, Popovich surpassed Williams’ record.

Currently at the age of 74, Popovich is the oldest coach in NBA history. He also holds the record for the most wins by an NBA coach, with a career record of 1,366 wins and 761 losses. When asked about his reasons for continuing to coach, Popovich candidly mentioned money as one of the motivating factors.

The second record is from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following a recent 1-for-4 trade, the Thunder emerged as the biggest winners this summer, acquiring a wealth of draft picks over the next seven years. In the trade, they sent veteran Patty Mills in exchange for young talents in the form of Tatai Washington Jr., Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay, and a future pick from the Atlanta Hawks. As a result, the Thunder now possess a staggering 35 draft picks, including 15 first-round picks, over the next seven years. With promising young stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, No. 10 pick Jalen Wallace, and Jedi, the Thunder’s future looks incredibly bright.

Lastly, the Golden State Warriors set a record of their own, as the number of players under contract reached 13 after signing center Dario Saric. The total contract value for these 13 players amounts to $207 million, with a luxury tax payment of $189 million, and a total expenditure of $396 million. This sets an NBA single-season record. The Warriors still have two official spots open, and without any unforeseen circumstances, they are on track to become the first team in league history to exceed a total expenditure of $400 million.

These three records mark significant achievements in the NBA this offseason, emphasizing the challenges future teams will face in attempting to break them. The San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Golden State Warriors have established their places in history through their contracts, draft picks, and team spending.

Editor: [Editor’s Name]

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu is an information release platform that only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

