Home Sports Breakthrough season! He should not go below five million dollars per year, an expert advises the Czech striker
Sports

Breakthrough season! He should not go below five million dollars per year, an expert advises the Czech striker

by admin

Pastrňák, Krejčí, Nečas. Filip Chytil in the Rangers team is definitely among the fighters who are shining in this season of the most famous league in the world. For the first time overseas, he reached twenty goals scored, which is a very respectable calling card for a player who starts in the third formation. After the season, Cech will be a protected free agent. “A fundamental question for Filip’s future will be resolved. He should move to the position of the second center and financially he should not go below five million dollars per year,” Marek Burkert, editor of Sport.cz specializing in the famous overseas competition, claims in the Příklep program.

See also  Handball professional Mathias Gidsel plays with Füchsen Berlin in Skjern

You may also like

Zandron falls back to last place in World...

Marquez on pole ahead of Bagnaia-breaking latest news

Marquez after pole at Portimao: ‘I juggled, it’s...

War for threshing floors, attempts at a coup....

Italy-Serbia 2-0 in a friendly – Football

Gasser third in the Slopestyle World Cup final...

Marquez on pole ahead of Bagnaia-breaking latest news

Through all the Madness, Texas keeps riding high,...

The reason why Iñaki López will stop presenting...

European Championship qualification: Convincing start makes you want...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy