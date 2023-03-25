Pastrňák, Krejčí, Nečas. Filip Chytil in the Rangers team is definitely among the fighters who are shining in this season of the most famous league in the world. For the first time overseas, he reached twenty goals scored, which is a very respectable calling card for a player who starts in the third formation. After the season, Cech will be a protected free agent. “A fundamental question for Filip’s future will be resolved. He should move to the position of the second center and financially he should not go below five million dollars per year,” Marek Burkert, editor of Sport.cz specializing in the famous overseas competition, claims in the Příklep program.

