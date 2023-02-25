In the breaststroke leg and arm coordination is very important. The frog is indeed one one of the most complex swimming styles, completely different from all the others in terms of leg and arm movements (and therefore of the muscles involved, as explained here) and obviously also the slowest. The great peculiarity of breaststroke is that the propulsive ratio is in favor of the legswith 70% of the progress coming from the legs and only 30% from the arms, which is why coordinate legs and arms well in the breaststroke it is crucial for a good swim and also to avoid the risk of overloading the lumbar area of ​​the back.

Breaststroke: how to coordinate legs and arms

To understand how to coordinate legs and arms in breaststroke first you need to have a clear understanding of the correct technique for using the lower and upper limbs. Proper technique in breaststroke among professional swimmers is one that predicts a whiplash from the legs: in this technique it is the knees that bend, bringing the calves close to the thighs, with the feet and knees close together, and then the thighs bend towards the pelvis, keeping the feet fairly close to the surface of the water. Once this leg collection phase is over, the push phase begins, with the feet pivoting outward just before giving the outward-legs back whip. The propulsive phase therefore takes place with the inner part of the sole of the foot. Once the push phase is over, the feet come together again, with the legs in complete extension, ready for a new bending of the knees.

If this is the dynamic in the correct leg technique in the breaststroke, the rhythm is also fundamental: the whip is fast while the recovery phase is slow, so as not to slow down the progress and not to lose coordination and balance in the water. Another typical problem of the uncoordinated rhythm of the legs in the breaststroke is thesinking of the pelvis, which affects buoyancy and speed in the water. However, all these differences between breaststroke and other strokes do not mean that this style does not ensure all benefits of swimming in the pool which you can read here.

Leg and arm coordination in breaststroke

In breaststroke as mentioned propulsion depends only 30% on the movement of the arms, whose movement ends in a phase of non-traction, contrary to what happens in the backstroke, in the freestyle and in the butterfly. Poor arm and leg coordination in the breaststroke is the biggest problem that can hold back progress, so understanding proper arm technique in the breaststroke is crucial in the big picture of breaststroke swimming. Even if you go to the pool to swim breaststroke to lose weight, as explained here.

The arms in the frog have 3 very peculiar characteristics: almost no thrust phase, underwater recovery and symmetrical movements.

To understand how the movement of the arms coordinates with that of the legs, it is useful to start from the moment in which the arms are extended overhead, with the palms turned slightly outward and the thumbs pointing towards the bottom of the pool. It is from this position that the hands go into a grip, pulling with outstretched arms outwards and downwards: at this point the elbows begin to flex and the hands sink downwards: it is the beginning of the traction phase, with hands, shoulders and elbows, very high, on the same plane.

It is at this moment that the swimmer’s head begins to lift, with the last phase of the exhalation during which the hands close the propulsive movement by moving backwards, inwards and downwards. Just as the head comes out of the water on the inhale the hands prepare to be brought forward: it is at this very moment they bend their kneesas we have seen in the correct leg technique in the breaststroke, and this is the point to always keep in mind when training the leg and arm coordination in the breaststroke style.

Now the hands begin to extend upwards and the head flexes forward returning under water: at this precise moment the feet are closest to the buttocks. At this point the cycle with the whipping of the legs begins again. Also for the movement of the arms, the correct technique in the breaststroke requires great speed during the traction phase and a slower movement in the recovery phase. To keep up the pace it is therefore crucial that to start a stroke, the legs are fully extendedand that the exhalation coincides with the traction phase, ending just before the head comes out of the water.

Credits photo: Pixabay

