Breel Embolo found guilty: too aggressive in the exit

“Basel belongs to me,” Embolo said in June 2018. The criminal court considered it proven that the national soccer player was the aggressor when a physical altercation broke out. Embolo’s lawyers are considering an appeal.

What’s the verdict? Breel Embolo was not present when the criminal court in Basel announced the verdict on Thursday.

In vain. Photographers and cameramen from TV stations and online portals set up their equipment in front of the Basel Criminal Court. In vain, because Breel Embolo doesn’t show up for the sentencing. A little later, Embolo’s lawyer will tell his client what the judge announces: Breel Embolo has been convicted of multiple threats, the sentence is conditional, with a probationary period of two years, and amounts to 45 daily rates of 3,000 francs each, i.e. 135,000 francs.

