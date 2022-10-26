Home Sports Brembo: the design of the new logo has been unveiled
Sports

by admin
The Italian company renews its image reflecting the evolution as a solution provider. The new logo design is simple, modern and winks at the digital native generations

Matteo Solinghi

@
TeoSic58

It is a very important historical moment for Brembo, which after years of honored history changes the design of its logo, defining a new visual identity. The Italian excellence that provides the planet with cars and motorcycles of the highest quality braking systems, with collaborations that extend to various car and motorcycle manufacturers, up to two and four-wheel motorsport, thus enters a new era. It is the beginning of a new chapter, in which the Italian brand aims to make itself even more recognizable and position itself even more as a consumer company.

The vision

The strategic vision called “Turning Energy into Inspiration” sees the debut of a new logo in the wake of the new vision, presented in autumn 2020, according to which Brembo proposes itself as a solution provider and with the ambition to help shape the future mobility. This new course is transforming Brembo’s offer, which from a component company is now on the market providing complete solutions based on artificial intelligence, mechatronics and use of data.

The new logo

“The central element of the new identity is the restyling of the logo recognized all over the world and which has contributed to the success of our company – said Daniele Schillaci, Brembo CEO – now incorporates the concept of simplicity, thanks to a soul modern and digital that reflects Brembo’s far-sighted approach. The new visual identity embodies both the legacy and the evolutionary path of the company and will be the inspiration for our future “. Brembo’s distinctive circular symbol has been optimized to be consistent with the new lettering, softer, rounded and easy to read at any size, especially for digital uses. The iconic red color remains, which will continue to embody the company’s passion in now more modern forms, which speak to the younger and digital native generations to ensure that Brembo becomes even more a timeless brand.

See also  Bajo Dora ko with the Cafasse. There is the return to the second category

© breaking latest news



