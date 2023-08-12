Bremen fails in the DFB Cup to third division teams

Werder Bremen became the first German Bundesliga club to be eliminated in the first round of the DFB Cup on Saturday. After being outnumbered for 80 minutes and leading twice, the team of the two ÖFB legionnaires Romano Schmid and Marco Friedl (from the 90th minute) lost 2:3 (1:0) in a turbulent game at third division team Viktoria Köln.

Donny Bogicevic scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of added time, after which the game was not restarted. With eleven first round defeats as a first division team against a lower-class club, Werder is now the sole record holder.

Sabitzer scores in BVB’s victory

Meanwhile, the other favorites did not hide themselves. Runner-up Borussia Dortmund clearly prevailed 6-1 (3-1) against the regional league team Schott Mainz. Newcomer Marcel Sabitzer scored the 4:1 (57th) in his first competitive game for BVB and also made it 5:1 through Donyell Malen (79th).

Bayer Leverkusen (Patrick Pentz on the bench), who clearly won 8-0 (3-0) at regional league club FC Teutonia Ottensen, also had no trouble, as did VfB Stuttgart, fourth division club TSG Balingen confidently 4-0 (3: 0) defeated. Hertha BSC, who were relegated to the Bundesliga, got the upper hand 5-0 (1-0) after a false start in the 2nd division at regional league club FC Carl Zeiss Jena.

