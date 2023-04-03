Home Sports Bremen – Hoffenheim 1:2, Kadeřábek assisted on Hoffenheim’s winning goal
The visitors got the better of the ball twice with their heads. First, in the 50th minute, Kramarič opened the scoring, and two minutes later, Baumgartner came through after a cross from the former Czech representative Kadeřábek. Pieper only reduced for the home team. In the set-up, Werder was close to a goal twice, but could not equalize: first, Philipp hit the post, and then the home team could have kicked a penalty, but it was called off due to the previous offside.

Bremen have not won for the fourth time in a row and are eleventh. After a series of seven league defeats, Hoffenheim won for the second time in a row and in 15th place has a three-point advantage over the 16th place in the play-off.

The Rhineland derby between Cologne and Borussia Mönchengladbach ended in a goalless draw.

German Football League – Round 26
Cologne – Mönchengladbach 0:0
Bremen – Hoffenheim 1:2 (76. Pieper – 50. Kramarič, 52. Baumgartner)
