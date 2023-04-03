The visitors got the better of the ball twice with their heads. First, in the 50th minute, Kramarič opened the scoring, and two minutes later, Baumgartner came through after a cross from the former Czech representative Kadeřábek. Pieper only reduced for the home team. In the set-up, Werder was close to a goal twice, but could not equalize: first, Philipp hit the post, and then the home team could have kicked a penalty, but it was called off due to the previous offside.
Bremen have not won for the fourth time in a row and are eleventh. After a series of seven league defeats, Hoffenheim won for the second time in a row and in 15th place has a three-point advantage over the 16th place in the play-off.
The Rhineland derby between Cologne and Borussia Mönchengladbach ended in a goalless draw.
|German Football League – Round 26
|Cologne – Mönchengladbach 0:0
|Bremen – Hoffenheim 1:2 (76. Pieper – 50. Kramarič, 52. Baumgartner)