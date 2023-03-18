Home Sports Bremen saves draw in Gladbach
Bremen saves draw in Gladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Werder Bremen are still in step on points after the 25th round of the German Bundesliga. The host tenth remained after a 2:2 in the table with 31 points in front of the eleventh. Marvin Ducksch saved Bremen, who started without captain Marco Friedl again due to illness, from defeat with a brace (65th, 89th). Marcus Thuram (48th) and Florian Neuhaus (73rd) scored for Gladbach.

The recovered Romano Schmid was exchanged for the guests in the 63rd minute. With the hosts, only Hannes Wolf was on the pitch from the 85th minute, Stefan Lainer was on the bench.

