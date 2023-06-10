Bremen transfer hammer: Werder signs Liverpool’s Keita

Status: 09.06.2023 1:23 p.m

Naby Keita actually moves to Bremen. Werder have confirmed that the central midfielder is coming to the Weser from Liverpool FC.

There have been rumors since Thursday evening, now the transfer is through: Werder Bremen have signed Naby Keita from Liverpool FC. The midfielder comes to the Weser on a free transfer. The club confirmed that. “I’m really looking forward to my new role in Bremen,” says Keita about his move.

The talks with those responsible, the environment and the game idea from Werder convinced me. The coach made me feel really good and showed me that I could help the team. Werder is a special club and I know the Weser Stadium from my time in Leipzig. The club and the philosophy suit me, it’s the right move for me.



(Naby Keita)

Fritz points to numerous prospects for Keita

“We are very happy that Naby chose us despite several offers,” emphasizes sporting director Clemens Fritz. There were “numerous interested parties” for the player the goal now is to bring him back to his top level.

With his qualities, he will be a great asset to the team.



(Werder sporting director Clemens Fritz)

Coach Ole Werner describes Keita as a “playful and strong midfielder” who will ensure more flexibility in the squad. At the same time, he points to his qualities as a goalscorer and preparer.

External content from Twitter

Open Twitter

More on the subject:

This topic in the program:

Bremen Eins, Rundschau, June 9, 2023, 6:06 p.m