Torino accepts the offer of the “cousins” and Cairo collects 40 million plus bonuses Today the Brazilian will carry out medical tests and will sign a five-year five-year contract of 5 million

Torino

Inter mocked. Gleison Bremer is a Juventus footballer. The offer presented yesterday afternoon in Milan – 40 million plus 7 bonuses – convinced the president of Turin, Urbano Cairo, also because the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta, obliged to strictly comply with the budget by the president Steven Zhang, had been able to limit himself to a timid raise, adding to the 30 million already on the table the entire card of Cesare Casadei, 19, the Primavera midfielder.

The difference is too clear, also evident in the salary proposed to the 25-year-old Brazilian central: 5 million per season until June 2027 against the 3.5 million promised by Inter in the long months of courtship, also resulting in a verbal agreement, which forces economic and the ferocious will of Juventus have mortified in just 48 hours.

A masterpiece, the Juventus one, which mitigates the disorientation and eliminates the technical-tactical imbalances linked to the farewell of Matthijs de Ligt. The sale of the Dutchman to Bayern Munich for 67 million, which can be increased to a maximum of 10 if specific sporting objectives are achieved (official figures, disclosed yesterday) generated a positive beneficial effect of 30.7 million and brought a treasure into the coffers of Continassa that it ensures not only the reinvestment in a stunt double, but also the unhurried financing of the necessary adjustments in other departments. The fear of Juventus, with Salidou Koulibaly finished at Chelsea and Bremer who seemed promised to Inter, was of having to turn to excellent figures, in fact promoted with full marks by the scouts, but with the contraindications of very high evaluations and times of acclimatization in a unknown league: for this reason, before sinking on Pau Torres of Villarreal or Gabriel of Arsenal, the first on the list, they decided to try everything in order to snatch the Brazilian del Toro from Simone Inzaghi.

And they have had full success, leveraging on a heavy economic rise and on the quality of the project, obtaining the approval of the grenade president and, shortly, of the football player’s managers. Everything quickly, so much so that Bremer did not take part in the friendly match with Mlada Boleslav, instead greeting his teammates and reaching Linz airport to get on a plane to Turin, the city that welcomed him four years ago, when the then ds del Toro, Gianluca Petrachi, found him in Atletico Mineiro, and who will still remain his but in the black and white jersey. The visits are scheduled this morning at J Medical, followed by the signing of the five-year contract, and if the documents are complete he should immediately join Allegri’s team and get on the flight to the States tomorrow where Juventus will take part in the Summer Tour.

And de Ligt will also go to America, to join Bayern in turn on tour. Having ratified his move to the Bundesliga, in addition to expressing satisfaction for the new experience, the defender wanted to dedicate a thought to Juventus: «Today a wonderful chapter in my career closes. You will always be in my heart”. –