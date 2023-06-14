Home » Brendan Rodgers: Celtic in advanced talks with former manager over return
Brendan Rodgers: Celtic in advanced talks with former manager over return

Brendan Rodgers: Celtic in advanced talks with former manager over return

Celtic are in advanced talks with Brendan Rodgers over the possibility of the 50-year-old Northern Irishman returning as manager.

No deal has been done at this point and, while Celtic have sounded out other potential candidates, Rodgers is their priority.

The Scottish champions are seeking a replacement for Ange Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Rodgers was sacked by Leicester City in April before they were ultimately relegated from the Premier League but had a successful first spell at Celtic.

More to follow.

