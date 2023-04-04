Home Sports Brendan Rodgers: Ex-Leicester City boss has ‘every confidence’ he would have kept Foxes up
Sports

Brendan Rodgers: Ex-Leicester City boss has ‘every confidence’ he would have kept Foxes up

by admin
Brendan Rodgers: Ex-Leicester City boss has ‘every confidence’ he would have kept Foxes up
Leicester City’s defeat at Crystal Palace was their fifth loss in six Premier League games

Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he has “every confidence” he would have kept the club in the Premier League this season.

The 50-year-old Northern Irishman won the club’s first FA Cup in 2021 and secured European qualification in consecutive seasons.

“It has been a privilege to be your manager,” Rodgers said.

“I would like to thank the Leicester City chairman Mr Srivaddhanaprabha and all of the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Leicester City and make history with this great football club over the past four years.

“I am obviously disappointed to depart so close to the end of the season and had every confidence that we would have delivered the results needed to preserve the club’s Premier League status. I would like to wish everybody at the club the very best of luck as they seek to continue to deliver on this objective.

“I’m now looking forward to having a chance to reflect and recharge and get ready for the next opportunity.”

Foxes midfielder James Maddison paid tribute to Rodgers, writing on Twitter: “Thank you gaffer. A top manager and even more importantly a brilliant and caring man.

“Your impact on my career and life outside of football is something I’ll be grateful for forever. Good luck with whatever is next.”

How to follow Leicester on the BBC bannerLeicester banner footer

See also  Pavia wastes, only equal with the Azzurri Rhodense always at -4 from direct salvation

You may also like

Football: Switzerland is awarded the European Championship 2025

Patriots seven-round mock draft: Bill Belichick lands WR,...

Basketball BG Göttingen: World War II bombs threaten...

Chaos in the Premier League

Wang Chuqin rose to second, Guoping won the...

Eintracht Frankfurt versus Union Berlin: Oliver Glasner in...

Why Grenoble and Rouen are nicknamed the Wolf...

Handball Bundesliga: HSG Wetzlar separates from coach Horvat

After parting ways with EA, FIFA launched a...

Bundesliga: Hoeneß starts full of energy as VfB...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy