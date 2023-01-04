Home Sports Brentford, the home of the latest Premier League miracle
Brentford, the home of the latest Premier League miracle

Brentford, the home of the latest Premier League miracle

After the sensational 3-1 trimmed against Liverpool in the last round of the championship, the Bees have overtaken Chelsea in the standings: of the London teams, only Arsenal and Tottenham are ahead

The stadium can just be glimpsed from the road that crosses the neighborhood, protected by the new condominiums. Welcome to Brentford, West London, the home of the latest Premier League miracle.

