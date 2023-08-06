Brera also lands in the Macedonian Serie A: the brand of the third Milan team ready for its debut with many Italian faces

The third team of Milano is ready to make its debut in Serie A. Yes, but in the Macedonian one. In fact, Sunday the Brera Strumica will face the Vardar Of Skopje on the first day of First Macedonian Football League. Basically a team that bears the name of a district of Milano if he will face one of the most successful clubs in the country, capable of putting 11 championships on the bulletin board North Macedonia and 5 national cups. A story that seems to come out of a joke but which actually hides a very serious truth.

It all starts in 2000, when Alessandro Aleotti decides to found an amateur club. The goal is clear right away: to use football as social, sporting and cultural experiment. The results on the pitch aren’t extraordinary, yet the neroverde club becomes a small case. Twenty-two years later the unthinkable happens. There Brera Holdings Plcan Irish company which aims “to expand the social impact of football through the development of a global portfolio of football and sports clubs”, decides to buy the club and give it a international visibility. The first step is the listing at Nasdaqwhich took place last January, which transformed Brera into the first Italian club in the list of New York. But that’s not enough. The projects are even more ambitious. The idea is to create a “global club” and widespread that it maintains its headquarters in Milan but manages to carry the name of Brera around the world.

The big break comes a few months later, in April. The Holding looks around and buys 90% of the Pandev Academythe club founded in 2010 by Goran Pandev in Strumica, a city from 80 thousand inhabitants which takes its name from the river of the same name which cuts through the valley and which is located in the south-east of the country, about thirty kilometers from the border with Bulgaria. “As soon as Brera football contacted my Akademija, I immediately said yes – Pandev told the Gazzetta dello Sport some time ago – The project is fascinating for two reasons. First, because Milan is the city that welcomed me as a child, I feel like I’m giving something back. Second, because Brera will help me in my dream, which is to win the Macedonian championship and reach the group stage Europa League“. The reality, however, is slightly more complex. Last year Akademija played the preliminaries of Uefa Conference League going out in the first round against the Poles of Lechia Danzig. In the league, things went even worse. The club finished in third bottom place.

But now, after the change of ownership and the rebranding, expectations are very high. Goran Pandev retained the presidency of the club, as well as Aco Stojkov he was confirmed as sporting director. But the line of continuity with the past ends more or less there. In fact, he was called to the bench John Valentiformer youth coach of Milan, Brescia e Juventus that with the Under 16 of the Parma managed to get to the national semifinals. The deputy of him is Michele Cavalliformer manager of the Juventus youth sector and deputy of Robert De Zerbi in the adventures at Sassuolo and at the Shakhtar Donetsk. Even the first reinforcement of the team speaks Italian. On 21 July Brera Strumica engaged Salvatore Ribaudo, a boy from Palermo born in 2004 who can play both as a winger and as an attacking midfielder. Last year he first wore the Parma shirt, with which he scored 4 goals and served 4 assists in the Primavera 2 Championship, then that of real avila, in Tercera División, the fifth tier of the Spanish football pyramid. Ribaudo, who also has a past in the Under 15 team, has already found the goal with the black and green shirt in the pre-season friendly played against Pelister. But now it’s starting to get serious. And the first championship match against Vardar Skopjethe team that was of Darko Pancevstriker said the Cobra which in 1994 first became a market dream and then a waking nightmare for the fans of theInterwill say a lot about Brera Strumica’s real ambitions.

However, the project to make the name of Brera FC even more international is traveling quickly. In recent months, the Holding has also created the Brera Tchumeneteam that plays in the II Divisionthe Mozambican Serie B, has acquired the majority stake in the UYBA Volley Busto Arsizioclub coached by Julio Velascoand organized the 2023/2024 edition of the Fenix Trophythe Amateur Champions League which brings together 12 teams includingFC United of Manchesterthe company founded in 2005 by United fans opposed to the takeover of the club by the stars and stripes entrepreneur Malcom Glazer. The last edition of the trophy was held in Milan (at theGianni Brera Civic Arenawhile the final was played at San Siro) and saw the Danes triumph BK Shield. In the final for the third and fourth place, however, Brera lost against United of Manchester (final 1-0). Turning professional will prevent the neroverdi from taking part in the next one Fenix Trophy, but the future seems to reserve big surprises. “We will not venture into unrealistic ‘climbing’ of the Italian football pyramid – he explained Alessandro Aleotti, Chief Strategy Officer of Brera Holdings and founder of Brera FC – But we will project ourselves with our Brera Milano brand into the Serie A of countries far from mainstream football paths”. But now there is a debut to honor. Maybe with a resounding victory.

