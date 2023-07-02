Brera Milan in Macedonian Serie A with Goran Pandev- breaking latest news

by Maria Strada

The Milan team born in 2000, which was also coached by Zenga, thanks to Pandev becomes a Macedonian professional club. The target? Bringing the social football model to the world

For a team that has had Spider-Man (not Marvel: Walter Zenga) as its coach, nothing is impossible or almost. And so a Second Category team from Milan – the eighth series of Italian football – turns professional. Also in Macedonia.

We are talking about Brera, a team from the city district born in 2000, which plays its matches in the prestigious Arena Garibaldi (it was, until the post-war, Inter’s stadium) right in the centre. The neroverdi, who are obviously very far from the Italian football that matters, have started a new adventure. President Alessandro Aleotti’s men went to look for a Milanese by adoption like Goran Pandev, who last September announced his retirement at the age of 39, and they proposed that he join the association.

To do this, they went to Strumica, the Latin Tiberiopoli, in North Macedonia, and spoke with the Fu udbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, what was supposed to be a normal football school but which since 2014, in just three years, has landed in the Prva Liga , the first series. And that in 2019 he won the national cup, gaining access to the playoffs of the Europa League and last season to the Conference. And the Brera has received an enthusiastic response.

I immediately said yes. A project that is fascinating for two reasons: first, because Milan is the city that welcomed me as a child, it seems to me that I am giving something back – Pandev explained to the Gazzetta dello Sport in recent weeks -. Second, because Brera will help me in my dream: to win the Macedonian championship and reach the group stage of the Europa League.

Pandev actually already in November had linked himself to a brand new reality, Brera Holdings (also listed on the New York Stock Exchange), together with the president Aleotti, the Milanese entrepreneur Adrio De Carolis and Sergio Scalpelli, former director of external relations at Fastweb . Also in the group is Chris Gardner, the author of the bestseller The pursuit of happiness which was later transformed into the famous film by Gabriele Muccino with Will Smith.

Among the objectives of Brera Holdings? Exporting the Brera Calcio brand precisely to Macedonia, and also abroad (another stage in Mozambique). Also exporting what is the battle of the neroverde team: having a very high social impact, bringing football where there are fragilities and criticalities (the team in Milan collaborates with the Opera prison, with the first reception centres, with the Roma communities and in the suburbs). The aim therefore is to export the neroverde and the Brera name throughout the world, but also to replicate the model of aid and education.

With Aleotti who, thinking back to the field, promises: Brera will play their derby with Milan and Inter when they come to Milan to play a Champions League match.

