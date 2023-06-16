Brescia-Cosenza: no morals if not directed at certain bad management

Minute 95. Brescianini kicks a free-kick from the top of the penalty area, Meroni takes over the area by deflecting the trajectory of the ball behind Andrenacci, restoring the equal result and giving – in fact – Cosenza salvation right at the last breath. A minute later Brescia restarted play from midfield and rushed forward in a desperate search for a goal that would be worth extra time. From the North Curve several torches begin to rain down on the field, with the referee suspending the match and, subsequently – no longer considering the match disputable – decrees the end with the triple whistle. After thirty-eight years the Swallows relegated to Serie C.

To tell the long evening of Rigamonti it is necessary to start from the last fragment of the same. When the green mantle is first occupied by some fans and then cleared by the police. While in the streets surrounding the stadium a fight, partly to seek contact with historical rivals, but above all with the ultimate aim of contesting President Cellino, guilty of having dragged the company into the deepest and most shameful abyss. A figure, that of Cagliari’s former number one, who has been hanging in the balance since time immemorial and disliked by the square and who in this epilogue has perhaps (hopefully?) found the final word in his now over thirty years of history within the Italian football.

Too easy to focus only and exclusively on the most visually striking facts. It’s too easy to talk about violence, incivility and “ultra madness”, as someone likes to write. In the end it is an act of love. Reckless? Perhaps. It’s an act of love. Out of place? Maybe. But an act of love in the toughest moment, in the disappointment and desperation of seeing their colors sink into the third division. This was that of the North Curve. And if you don’t have time to read feelings, if you don’t want to shift your criticisms to a sick football, which still accepts certain figures within it, and you prefer to ride the sensationalist wave of hypocritical and bourgeois dismay, go ahead. But without wanting to justify anything or anyone, I limit myself to understanding the reaction of feelings. That wanting to say: “You don’t even have to finish the game, shameful and traitors to our reason for living”. This sport will never be a simple discipline to follow beer and popcorn in hand, NBA style. Behind it there are too many hours of bus, train and transit. Too many life stories. Too many joys and too many bitterness.

And then it’s convenient. It is convenient to scapegoat the fans – who rest assured they will pay for every single torch dropped on the field and every single intemperance of this evening – and try to use them to amplify the media clamor and silence crazy management and “owners” who in reality are unable to not even manage the garden of your own home. Cellino also brought Brescia to Serie A, someone will be able to dispute me. But at what price? As a winger I say that a Serie A with immediate relegation is not worth the dignity and trampling of a club’s over 100-year history. A Serie A, for that matter, doesn’t even justify the restyling to say the least tacky, anti-historical and out of place of the social coat of arms, wanting to find the hair in the egg. And then I understand the gesture of extreme love, that of the betrayed lover who screams his anger under the door of his beloved. I understand the human nuance. And without wanting to minimize: a few dozen torches in the field are less harmful than the bucket of dung that certain figures have been pouring into companies, projects and leagues for decades!

What then, I would like to say: if Athens cries Sparta does not laugh. The relationship between fans and club, in fact, is certainly not better on the Cosenza front. The dispute against Guarascio has been going on for some time now and only today’s salvation has brought about a brief respite, to celebrate an important milestone. But the conflicting relationships between squares and presidents are by now a real constant that is spreading like wildfire and is expanding more and more throughout the national territory. And if, to be honest, the fans sometimes exaggerate – going to challenge figures who in any case guarantee the clubs stability in categories that have historically belonged to them -, I also believe that this is symptomatic of how great the rift is between those who governs the ball and whoever follows it, making its existence still possible.

Rewinding the tape it must be said that this evening had started in a very important way from a purely curving point of view. With the Rigamonti quasi sold out and the away sector filled to the last place, the two fans immediately gave life to a fun and intense confrontation. I certainly don’t discover the value of the Brescian square, but it’s always nice to arrive in the Italian province and feel the veracity and attachment to the city team. After a short ride between the historic center and the Castle, I reach the stadium with the very comfortable subway. A couple of hours before the kick-off, a crowd of people crowd the streets facing the stadium. All regularly equipped with a Brescia scarf and shirt, to want to make the last, decisive contribution to a club that is at the most difficult point in its recent history. There are fans of all ages and genders. There is a city that wants to save one of its icons. Exactly as if it were defending Piazza della Loggia from some catastrophe.

Of the old Rigamonti there is visually little left. Behind the curves erected on the sidelines you can glimpse the old sectors, which for us born in the mid-80s still remind us of the Brescia of Raducioiu, Baggio and Pirlo. As well as that mangy trip, never easy. Which since the fruit and vegetable market went well meant stones and objects on buses with iron grates instead of windows. Certainly, however, bringing the ultras sector closer to the field has brought benefits in terms of support. This is evident right from the warm-up phase, when the North tries to encourage the team to the sound of chants, while it slowly becomes clear that the “theme” of the evening will be the blue-and-white flags. A great many begin to appear and when the two teams enter, the waving will produce a very retro effect, the kind we generally see in 70s photos, in addition to the many taut scarves that color the notes of “Madonnina with golden curls ”, historic anthem of the Lombard ultras. Also very active bleacherswhere, as always, the boys of the Brescia 1911, who greet the teams with a tarp featuring Bud Spencer with the phrase “Fighting! WIN! Otherwise we get angry” and under which several torches are lit.

In the away sector, however, the Cosenza players show off a choreography made up of rossoblù flags and completed by the phrase “Conquistala per noi”. Again simple but successful. Personal judgement: the new away sector in Brescia doesn’t drive me crazy because of its conformation which has the fans lengthwise rather than wide. However the approximately one thousand supporter bruzi put themselves on display with a beautiful performance made up of songs held for a long time, choirs responding, clapping and flags always held high. Well-organized classic Cosenza repertoire, which drops slightly – but also understandably – when Brescia find the temporary advantage in the second half and resume with great fanfare in the last minutes, with the apotheosis with the equalizer. The presence of Genoans, Venetians and Atalantini should be noted.

The home crowd yells, yells, complains but finds the tireless spirit of cheering in its two “ultra spaces” (Nord and Gradinata). An impeccable proof, seasoned by the evergreen and always fascinating pyrotechnics, as well as by the color added by flags and banners. In the North, the presence of Milan fans should be noted, while from time to time choruses rise in favor of the Catanzaro twins, to tease the rossoblù neighbors. The celebration at Bisoli’s net is remarkable, thousands of boys and girls piled on top of each other, with torches and smoke bombs celebrating what many believe to be the beginning of the redemption. Also because the blue-and-whites press on the accelerator and seem to be able to hurt their opponents, driven even more by a fan base that now tries to be even more the twelfth. But history, now archived, tells us that things will go differently. And it will be too bitter a bite to swallow. While in the segment open to the Calabrians obviously the scenes of jubilation are wasted. During the break, a banner also unfolds making fun of the twinning between the Brescians and their all-time rivals.

When the triple whistle comes, most of the audience has now left the stands. The inhabitants of Cosenza, rightly so, celebrate. While the sports drama is taking place among the home fans, in the most ruthless way. As only football can do. The disappointment is great, immense. But, let no one take it from me, I don’t wish Brescia to be rescued, because that would mean continuing with Cellino and his way of playing football, as well as extending all the flaws of this season for another year. Sometimes it’s better to drop, scrape the bottom and start from scratch. Maybe even in a humiliating way, but certainly clearer and farsighted.

What to say about Cosenza? We are talking about a company that has never managed to go beyond the playout area since its return to Serie B. A square that certainly deserves at least one year of high rankings, even if only to see them play the playoffs and make their people dream of goals that go beyond simple salvation. Next year, after thirty-three, Cosenza, Reggina and Catanzaro will once again play a cadet championship at the same time. A commercial for Calabria, as well as a way to watch important and heartfelt confrontations in the stands (Observatory permitting). The fans know this and they certainly feel stimuli and pathos for it.

Last note of the day: following the turbulence i supporter rossoblù will be made to leave the stadium late at night. In fact, the clock strikes 1:30 when the doors of the away sector open and the buses containing the fans leave for the fruit and vegetable market. Last appendix of a long evening, full of meanings and full of ideas. One of those evenings in which the cheap morals of some scribblers shouldn’t be allowed, as a prerogative of deeper reflections and knowledge of the social phenomenon that has surrounded football for over a hundred years. Everything else is bar talk. Which, as always, will end up in the mainstream newspapers, distracting from the rest, from the core of the problems affecting football.

