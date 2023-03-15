Here are the words of coach Magro: “We are very sorry because we knew the importance of this match and what it would have meant for us to win it and therefore of the final result. We also knew how difficult it is to face such a physical team. We had the chance to get a better position in the standings, but we didn’t succeed. We tried to improve, but missed some open shots and our three-point shooting percentages weren’t good enough. As you have seen, it wasn’t a bad game, even a little dirty. Lietkabelis made 27 free throws and we were also a bit nervous. The players have to think about the match, it’s me who has to talk to the referees. We know the opportunity we have lost, but we are ready to get back to work right away because we have a very important match ahead of us on Saturday in which we hope to recover Amedeo Della Valle and Kenny Gabriel. Glad we gave Caupain a few minutes. It’s not easy to play without Amedeo and Kenny for so many situations, but that shouldn’t be an excuse. We will need this game, because we have to understand how to change skin even when there are two absences like this”.

Caupaine? “He did some training with the team. He completely lacks match pace, a little strength in finishing. You saw that he caught three of his shots that he failed to score. It is not a very easy return process, we will use the cup matches to try and give him minutes until he recovers 100% to play in the league as well ”.

Della Valle and Gabriel: “There was the risk that by making them play today, conditions would get worse. We know how important Saturday’s game is. It’s obvious that we cared about this match even without them, but with the shift being acquired, it seemed to me not very smart to risk them and we decided to let them rest”.

The playoff pass: “The last time we qualified thanks to another team’s victory, we saw how it turned out. Let’s hope it bodes well. It is obvious that the will to acquire positions in the standings is still better than this given that there are two games left. The format facilitates the so-called underdogs.