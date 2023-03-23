Sunday 26 March the Brescia basketball will face Olimpia Milano, at the Palaleonessa in a match that promises sparks. Next to the home team there will be TECHNE, a Brescia-based company leader in metrology, as Match Sponsor.

Over the years, TECHNE has demonstrated its commitment to young people and the local area by supporting sport and, in particular, Pallacanestro Brescia, in a constant and passionate way.

«Supporting the territory is a commitment that we carry out with passion and dedication“, he has declared David PeliChief Executive Officer of TECHNE «but supporting Pallacanestro Brescia for TECHNE also means supporting its collaborators».

March 26 will also be a festive occasion for the fans, with various scheduled activities, including the distribution of gadgets to support fans and the opportunity to take photographs with the silhouettes of Mike Cobbins and Amedeo Della Valle in a corner set up at the west entrance. The photographs will come projected on the screen inside the Palaleonessa and will be downloadable online from the Pallacanestro Brescia website.

There will be a show during the break with the athletes of Freestyling Team Italia, Davide Pisani, Alessio Bardino e Alexander DelVago. Where, afterwards, the boys from the Brescia basketball nursery will be involved.

Among the guests of TECHNE there will also be the former footballer Andrea Caracciolo, current President of the company “FC Lumezzane” – of which TECHNE is a sponsor -. Furthermore, before the start of the match, Amedeo Della Valle and the former Rondinelle striker will exchange uniforms, to seal an important moment of sharing.

«I am proud to support these two important sporting realities in our area – conclude David Peli – “being a team” is also an essential value for today’s business».