Home Sports Brescia-Olimpia Milano basketball, Techne will be match sponsor – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Brescia-Olimpia Milano basketball, Techne will be match sponsor – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Brescia-Olimpia Milano basketball, Techne will be match sponsor – Sport Marketing News

Sunday 26 March the Brescia basketball will face Olimpia Milano, at the Palaleonessa in a match that promises sparks. Next to the home team there will be TECHNE, a Brescia-based company leader in metrology, as Match Sponsor.

Over the years, TECHNE has demonstrated its commitment to young people and the local area by supporting sport and, in particular, Pallacanestro Brescia, in a constant and passionate way.

«Supporting the territory is a commitment that we carry out with passion and dedication“, he has declared David PeliChief Executive Officer of TECHNE «but supporting Pallacanestro Brescia for TECHNE also means supporting its collaborators».

March 26 will also be a festive occasion for the fans, with various scheduled activities, including the distribution of gadgets to support fans and the opportunity to take photographs with the silhouettes of Mike Cobbins and Amedeo Della Valle in a corner set up at the west entrance. The photographs will come projected on the screen inside the Palaleonessa and will be downloadable online from the Pallacanestro Brescia website.

There will be a show during the break with the athletes of Freestyling Team Italia, Davide Pisani, Alessio Bardino e Alexander DelVago. Where, afterwards, the boys from the Brescia basketball nursery will be involved.

Among the guests of TECHNE there will also be the former footballer Andrea Caracciolo, current President of the company “FC Lumezzane” – of which TECHNE is a sponsor -. Furthermore, before the start of the match, Amedeo Della Valle and the former Rondinelle striker will exchange uniforms, to seal an important moment of sharing.

See also  China's No. 1 Medal Ranking Netizens Crazy Like: CCTV 4K/8K Live Streaming Cheer for Chinese Olympic Athletes-IT and Sports

«I am proud to support these two important sporting realities in our area – conclude David Peli – “being a team” is also an essential value for today’s business».

You may also like

VITEZSLAV MACHA, UNDISPUTED ICON OF CZECHOSLOVAK GRECO-ROMAN Wrestling...

They noticed Kvač’s troubles. We then tried to...

A two-faced Italy loses to England

Tennis: Grabher out in second round in Miami

Anti-piracy law: with the “pezzotto” you risk prison...

Italy lost 2-1 to England in their first...

MEPs adopt measures sanctioning intrusions into stadiums and...

Bayern fired coach Nagelsman. The giant already has...

“Image”: Bayern separates from coach Nagelsmann

a bitter end — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy