Twenty-six days. Two games. Alfredo Aglietti’s interregnum on the Brescia bench lasted a long time. Two challenges, one at the end of 2022, the other at the beginning of 2023. A draw, a defeat and off we go: Massimo Cellino has already changed his mind and recalled Pep Clotet to the bench.

It will be up to the Catalan coach to revive a team that was in free fall even under his leadership and has won only one of the last 14 games played (with 10 points and a relegation average). The playouts are three lengths away and a shock is needed. For the white-blue president, the solution is to start over with a coach who knows him inside out and who he brought to Italy for two years offering him a chance in Serie B after meeting him in England, when he was president of Leeds.