Brescia, sacked Aglietti: Clotet returns

Brescia, sacked Aglietti: Clotet returns

The draw and the defeat in the two games in which he led the team were fatal to the former coach of the Lombards. With the Catalan coach, the assistant Gastaldello and the trainer Sciuto are back

Twenty-six days. Two games. Alfredo Aglietti’s interregnum on the Brescia bench lasted a long time. Two challenges, one at the end of 2022, the other at the beginning of 2023. A draw, a defeat and off we go: Massimo Cellino has already changed his mind and recalled Pep Clotet to the bench.

It will be up to the Catalan coach to revive a team that was in free fall even under his leadership and has won only one of the last 14 games played (with 10 points and a relegation average). The playouts are three lengths away and a shock is needed. For the white-blue president, the solution is to start over with a coach who knows him inside out and who he brought to Italy for two years offering him a chance in Serie B after meeting him in England, when he was president of Leeds.

Aglietti’s experience with Brescia ended after a 1-1 home draw with Palermo and a 1-0 defeat against Südtirol in Bolzano. Reintegrated, in addition to Clotet, also Daniele Gastaldello in the role of assistant coach and Salvatore Sciuto in that of athletic trainer. A turning point carried out by Cellino in the absence of Giorgio Perinetti, the sporting director who was forced to the pits by an indisposition.

