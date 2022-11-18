Home Sports Brescia, the board of directors asks Cellino to withdraw his resignation
The board asks Massimo Cellino to reconsider and withdraw his resignation as president of Brescia. This gave birth to the meeting that was held at lunchtime in the club’s headquarters in via Solferino. The press release issued at the end of the meeting states that “all the directors present unanimously deemed it appropriate to ask Dr. Massimo Cellino for his willingness to be re-appointed to the position and for this purpose conferred mandates on Dr. Stefano Midolo and Dr. Luigi Micheli”. The board of directors will meet again on 29 November.

November 18, 2022 (change November 18, 2022 | 14:23)

