Brescia, the match on the field of Bertram Tortona moved to Sunday 16 April

Following the indication regarding the date of the round of 16 match of the 7DAYS EuroCup between Tfear Telekom Ankara and Germani Brescia, scheduled for Thursday 13 April at 18.45 (EuroLeague has communicated that the start of the match in Turkey will be brought forward by 15′), Lega Basket has changed the date and time of the match on the 26th day of the Serie A championship between Bertram Tortona and Germani Brescia.

The match, which will be played at the PalaEnergica Paolo Ferraris in Casale Monferrato (AL), has been set for Sunday 16 April at 18.00 and will be visible in live streaming on Eleven Sports.

