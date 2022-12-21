The president’s about-face: away with the Catalan, trust in the coach who brought Verona back to Serie A in 2019

He turns the page. To avoid the mistakes of the past. While the first concrete expressions of interest were registered for the transfer of ownership of the company for sale (especially from Northern Europe), to revive the fortunes of the team Massimo Cellino immediately changed to the bench: via Pep Clotet, Alfredo Aglietti arrived. Without waiting, without appeal tests for the Catalan coach, who had also been confirmed and reconfirmed after the beating in Pisa. Already on Monday against ex Eugenio Corini’s Palermo, in the last match of the calendar year, the coach who brought Verona to Serie A in 2019 from the playoffs will lead the blue-and-whites. This afternoon Aglietti conducts his first training session on the field of the Torbole Casaglia sports centre.

courses and appeals — Strange crosses of fate: last year Cellino called his next opponent Corini back to coach, the helmsman of his only promotion as president of Brescia (again in 2019), after a draw (1-1 in Pordenone): he would have preferred to do so earlier, now determined as he was to exonerate Filippo Inzaghi, but he was unable to speed things up. This year he preferred not to wait any longer, once again trusting his instincts. The same one who had convinced him to focus on Clotet by entrusting him with the first important Italian bench two seasons ago. In this tournament against the Catalan, Brescia got off to a very good start, even beyond the wildest expectations (5 wins in the first 6 days), but stalled after the first defeat in Bari, heavy in scoring (6-2) and for the impact on the team’s self-esteem. The decline was slow but inexorable: from first place to mid-table within three months, with an involution in the game photographed by the results (only one victory in the last 12 games). See also In Rovato an innovative gym for the rehabilitation of children

garlic — The turning point is entrusted to Alfredo Aglietti, 52 years old, coach from Arezzo of San Giovanni Valdarno. Already in the stands on Saturday in Pisa, where he attended a game without history with Brescia immediately below, in the Boxing Day lunch match against Palermo he will try to relaunch a formation in search of new certainties. In his career as a coach Aglietti worked his way up the ranks. He left from Serie D, at the helm of Rondinella. Then Sestese and Viareggio, with the first promotion among the professionals (2006-07) and a salvation in the Second Division. After an experience in the Primavera of Sampdoria. Debut in B in 2010 with Empoli, then Novara, Entella, Ascoli and the big business in Verona: taking over from Fabio Grosso, he brought Hellas. Unconfirmed despite the triumph, he moved on to Chievo and Reggina, where he was sacked a year ago. Now Brescia: an opportunity to relaunch for both.

December 21, 2022

