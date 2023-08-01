Brewers Acquire Outfielder Mark Canha from Mets in Exchange for Pitching Prospect Justin Jarvis

Title: Brewers Acquire Outfielder Mark Canha from Mets in Exchange for Justin Jarvis

In a recent trade deal, the Milwaukee Brewers have reached an agreement with the New York Mets to acquire outfielder Mark Canha. The exchange involves sending pitching prospect Justin Jarvis to the Mets in return.

Canha, a 34-year-old imminent free agent, has been a solid contributor for the Mets this year, boasting six home runs and an impressive .725 OPS. Throughout his nine major league seasons, Canha holds a career batting average of .248. He has showcased his power at the plate with 108 home runs, while also displaying versatility with 39 stolen bases and 146 doubles.

Regarded as the No. 30 prospect in the Brewers’ organization by MLB Pipeline, Jarvis was drafted by Milwaukee in the 2021 MLB Draft. The young pitcher has seen action in a total of 17 starts for Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville this season, accumulating a 6-6 record and a 4.33 ERA. However, his performance at the Triple-A level has been shaky, as he struggled with a 12.34 earned run average in his initial three outings.

This trade provides the Brewers with an experienced outfielder in Canha, who can contribute both offensively and defensively. With his impending free agency, Canha could prove to be a valuable asset for the Brewers as they make their playoff push.

On the other hand, the Mets acquire a promising pitching prospect in Jarvis, who has shown potential in the minor leagues. While he had a rough start in Triple-A, the Mets organization believes in his abilities and will work to develop his skills further.

Both the Brewers and the Mets hope that this trade will benefit their respective teams and contribute to their ongoing success in the major leagues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

