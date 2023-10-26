Brewers Grant Mets Permission to Interview Craig Counsell for Manager Position

In a surprising development, the Milwaukee Brewers have granted the New York Mets permission to interview Craig Counsell for their vacant manager position. This news was reported by SNY’s Andy Martino, who confirmed that the Mets would have had to wait until the Brewers’ contract with Counsell expired on October 31 if permission hadn’t been granted.

However, Martino also added that this doesn’t necessarily mean Counsell’s hiring is imminent. The experienced manager is expected to explore other opportunities, including a potential return to the Brewers. While Counsell is a native of Wisconsin and resides in the region throughout the year, Martino revealed on Tuesday that he is not opposed to joining the Mets.

If Counsell does join the Mets, he will be reuniting with David Stearns, the new president of baseball operations. Stearns previously worked with Counsell during their time together in Milwaukee. This reunification could bring valuable synergy and familiarity to the Mets’ coaching staff.

Counsell has been at the helm of the Brewers since 2015, accumulating an impressive record of 707-625 (.531). Under his leadership, the Brewers have made five postseason appearances, including three NL Central titles, within his nine seasons as manager. His experience and success make him an attractive candidate for any team looking to fill their managerial vacancy.

Although there is no immediate decision on Counsell’s future, the possibility of him joining the Mets has created excitement and anticipation among fans. As the interview process unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Counsell’s ties to Milwaukee will ultimately sway his decision.